महिला स्वरोजगार:कृषि विवि की होमसाइंस यूनिट में बना हल्दी, मिर्ची, लहसुन, नीबू का अचार आस्ट्रेलिया में बढ़ाएगा जायका

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • ऑर्डर मिलते ही स्वयं सहायता समूह की 6 महिलाओं ने किया तैयार, आज भेजा जाएगा

काेटा की सामान्य परिवार की कुछ महिलाओं के स्वराेजगार की ओर बढ़ते कदम नित नए साेपान चढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इन महिलाओं द्वारा बनाया अचार-मुरब्बा अब आस्ट्रेलिया में अपनी खुशबू महकाएगा। क्याेंकि महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह द्वारा बनाया गया 150 किलाे अचार आज आस्ट्रेलिया जाएगा।

आस्ट्रेलिया के लाेगाें द्वारा मुंबई की एक कंपनी के माध्यम से यह अचार मंगवाया है। इसके बाद स्वयं सहायता समूह की छह महिलाओं ने 25 दिन में यह आचार-मुरब्बा तैयार किया है। यह महिलाएं काेटा कृषि विवि की गृह विज्ञान इकाई से प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर स्वराेजगार से जुढ़ी है। जाे यूनिट में ही राेजाना शहरवासियाें की मांग के अनुरूप अचार-मुरब्बा, जेली, क्वैश, मसाला, शर्बत तैयार करती हैं।

यूनिट में फूड प्रोसेसिंग वर्क सीख कर 20 महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह कर रहे हैं

कामयूनिवर्सिटी की डायरेक्टर ऑफ मानव संसाधन ममता तिवारी ने बताया कि काेटा मंे 20 महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह काम कर रहे हैं। पिछले साल आस्ट्रेलिया का एक व्यक्ति इंडिया आया था। जिसने आईसीएआर में अचार-मुरब्बा, क्वैश आदि के बारे में जानकारी ली ताे उन्हें कृषि विवि की गृह विज्ञान यूनिट इस प्रकार के प्राेडक्ट बनाने के बारे में अवगत कराया। आस्ट्रेलियन अचार-मुरब्बा लेने गत वर्ष काेटा आया था। अब जब लाॅकडाउन खुला और मुंबई की कंपनी से काॅल आया कि उन्हें 150 किलो हल्दी, लहसुन, नीबू का ऑयल फ्री आचार, मिर्ची, मैलाे आचार सहित इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाला बूस्टर चाहिए।

5 साल से कर रहे हैं काम : गायत्री बाई ने बताया कि वे पहले खेताें में काम करते थे। ट्रेनिंग के बाद वे अचार बनाने लगे। करीब 5 साल से यह काम कर रहे हैं। इससे अच्छी आमदनी हाेने लगी है। हम छह महिलाएं दूसरी जगहाें पर ट्रेनिंग भी देने जाते हैं।

छह महिलाओं ने ली जिम्मेदारी

सहायता समूह की गायत्री वैष्णव, सूरज सुमन, बेबी रानी, हेमलता और सावित्री ने ऑर्डर काे पूरा करने का बीड़ा उठाया। रात दिन एक कर 150 किलाे सभी तरह का अचार तैयार किया। आज इस ऑर्डर काे मुंबई भेजा जाएगा।

लाेकल से ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं दाम

सूरज ने बताया कि इस 150 किलाे अचार की कीमत उन्हें 80 हजार रुपए मिल रही है। उन्हाेंने आस्ट्रेलिया के ऑर्डर के चलते अच्छे दाम लगाए हैं। क्याेंकि उन्हें क्वालिटी भी एक नंबर चाहिए थी। इसमें हर चीज का पूरा ध्यान रखा गया है।

