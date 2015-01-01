पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:बाइक अड़ने पर दो भाइयों को मारे चाकू, दोनों घायल

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सकतपुरा में बाइक अड़ने के मामूली से विवाद में दो बदमाशों ने दो भाईयों को सोमवार रात घेरकर चाकुओं से इतने वार किए कि दोनों घायल हो गए। दोनों की हालत गंभीर है, जिन्हें एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया हैं। इधर, पुलिस का दावा है कि दोनों बदमाशों को पुलिस जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लेगी। जानकारी के मुताबिक कापरेन अडीला गांव निवासी पंकज पुत्र नंदकिशोर मीणा चचेरे भाई अरुण के साथ बाइक पर शिवपुरा जा रहे थे।

थर्मलगेट से पहले नहर के पास रोड पर सामने से दो लड़के बाइक लेकर आए और उनकी बाइक अड़ने पर विवाद हो गया। जिस पर बाइक के पीछे बैठे युवक ने दोनों भाईयों को घेरकर चाकू से हमला कर घायल कर दिया और फरार हो गए। राहगीरों ने दोनों को एमबीएस पहुंचाया, जहां उपचार जारी हैं।
मोबाइल लेने आए थे दोनों

दोनों भाई पहले कोटा ही रहते थे। यहां से उन्होंने ऑनलाइन मोबाइल बुक करवाया था‌‌। कंपनी द्वारा मोबाइल कोटा स्थित पते पर भेजने से वे मोबाइल लेने के लिए कोटा आए थे।

  • पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। बदमाशों के घरों व संभावित ठिकानाें पर दबिश देकर गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीमें बना दी हैं। जल्द ही दोनों बदमाश पुलिस गिरफ्त में होंगे। - भगवत सिंह हिंगड़, डीएसपी

कहासुनी में युवक को मारे चाकू, गंभीर घायल
गुमानपुरा थाना क्षेत्र में दो बदमाशों ने एक युवक पर मामूली कहासुनी के बाद चाकुओं से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। युवक चाकुबाजी में घायल हो गया, जिसका एमबीएस में उपचार जारी है। सीआई मनोज सिकरवार ने बताया कि कोटडी गुमानपुरा निवासी सागीर की गुमानपुरा के भैया व सल्लू से कहासुनी हुई ताे दाेनाें ने उस पर चाकुओं से हमला कर घायल कर दिया‌। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें