एसीबी की कार्रवाई:10 लाख के गबन करने वाले सहकारी समिति के दो पूर्व व्यवस्थापक और 1 पूर्व बैंक कैशियर गिरफ्तार

कोटा23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीएसएस बंबूलिया कलां में 7 साल पहले किया था गबन, बारां एसीबी ने की कार्रवाई

एसीबी बारां की टीम ने ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति बंबूलिया व को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक से गबन के आरोपी दो व्यवस्थापकों व काे-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के एक कैशियर को गिरफ्तार किया है। तीनों को एसीबी कोर्ट कोटा में पेश किया, वहां से तीनाें को जेल भेज दिया है। इस मामले में पांच आरोपी थे, जिनमें से एक की मृत्यु हो चुकी है, वहीं आरोपी बैंक मैनेजर अभी फरार है, जिसकी एसीबी तलाश कर रही है। बारां एसीबी सीआई ज्ञानचंद मीना ने बताया कि बंबूलिया कलां ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति अध्यक्ष मोहनसिंह आसोलिया व उपाध्यक्ष श्यामस्वरूप मीणा ने 30 सितंबर 2013 को कोटा एसीबी स्पेशल यूनिट में परिवाद दिया था। इस मामले की जांच एसीबी एसयू एएसपी गोपालसिंह कानावत ने काे साैंपी गई। जांच में कोटा जिले की पीपल्दा तहसील के बंबूलिया ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के तत्कालीन व्यवस्थापक चांदमल गुप्ता, सहायक व्यवस्थापक मूलचंद गुप्ता, सेंट्रल काे- ऑपरेटिव बैंक इटावा शाखा कोटा के सेवानिवृत्त मैनेजर नागेंद्र सिंह, पूर्व व्यवस्थापक ग्राम सहकारी समिति बम्बूलिया रामप्रकाश नागर व तत्कालीन कैशियर सेंट्रल को ऑपरेटिव बैंक इटावा मुकेश मीना काे दाेषी पाया गया।

मामले में चांदमल गुप्ता, मुकेश मीना और रामप्रकाश नागर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। तीनों को एसीबी कोर्ट कोटा में पेश किया, वहां से इन्हें जेल भेज दिया है। एक आरोपी मूलचंद गुप्ता की पिछले महीने 3 नवंबर को मृत्यु हो चुकी है, वहीं एक आरोपी तत्कालीन मैनेजर नागेंद्र सिंह फरार है, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है।
जानिए, किस आरोपी ने कितने रुपए का गबन किया, तीनों को जेल भेजा

1.आरोपी चांदमल गुप्ता
जांच में सामने आया कि जीएसएस बंबूलिया कोटा में व्यवस्थापक चांदमल गुप्ता, सहायक व्यवस्थापक मूलचंद गुप्ता ने पद पर रहते हुए सहकारी समिति में 10 लाख 8 हजार 191 रुपए का गबन कर निजी उपयोग में ले लिया। कोटा सेंट्रल को ऑपरेटिव बैंक के अतिरिक्त अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेंद्र सिंह सहवाल ने जांच में आरोपियों को राशि गबन का दोषी पाया।

दोनों ने गबन व अनियमितता करना स्वीकार करते हुए कुल 8 लाख 25 हजार 513 रुपए जमा करा दिए। शेष 1 लाख 82 हजार 678 रुपए का गबन पाया गया। इसके अलावा मूलचंद गुप्ता ने दो महिला खाताधारकों के 3 हजार रुपए लेकर जमा नहीं कराकर निजी उपयोग में ले लिया।

2.आरोपी मुकेश मीना
कॉपरेटिव बैंक इटावा के तत्कालीन कैशियर मुकेश मीना व तत्कालीन बैंक मैनेजर नागेंद्र ने खाताधारक भैंरूलाल के खाते से चेक के माध्यम से राजू काे 1 लाख रुपए भुगतान किया। दोनों आरोपी ने मिलीभगत कर खाताधारक के खाते से फर्जी तरीके से भुगतान किया।

3.आरोपी रामप्रकाश नागर
बमूलिया जीएसएस व्यवस्थापक रामप्रकाश नागर की ओर से बम्बूलिया जीएसएस के व्यवस्थापक पद पर रहते हुए अपने पद का दुरुपयोग कर खाताधारकों की 13 हजार 999 रुपए की राशि कम इंद्राज कर गबन किया जाना पाया गया। सहायक व्यवस्थापक मूलचंद व चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी के वेतन के क्रमश: 30 हजार रुपए व 10 हजार 800 रुपए बिना बाउचर भुगतान कर अनियमितता करना, समिति के स्टाक में मौजूद खाद को समय पर नहीं बेचकर समिति को नुकसान पहुंचाना प्रमाणित पाया गया।

