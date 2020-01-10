पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लाज्मा:एमबीएस ब्लड बैंक में दो जनों ने प्लाज्मा डोनेट किया

कोटा13 घंटे पहले
कोटा में टीम जीवनदाता के सहयोग से शहर में सोमवार को दो लोगों ने प्लाज्मा डोनेट किया। इसके साथ ही कोटा में अब तक 164 प्लाज्मा डोनेशन हो चुके हैं। टीम जीवनदाता संयोजक भुवनेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि वन विभाग में कार्यरत श्रीनाथपुरम निवासी टीकमचन्द जैन ने एमबीएस ब्लड बैंक पहुंचकर प्लाज्मा डोनेट किय । वहीं पुलिस लाइन निवासी भूमि विकास बैंक में कार्यरत राजेश गोठवाल ने भी प्लाज्मा डोनेट किया। लायंस क्लब की संभागीय अध्यक्ष रजनी गुप्ता ने डोनर का सम्मान किया। इस दौरान सौरभ जांगिड, वर्धमान जैन, प्रतीक अग्रवाल, महेन्द्रा वर्मा, मनीष माहेश्वरी, नितिन मेहता व राम प्रसाद मीणा का विशेष योगदान रहा।

