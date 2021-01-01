पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराधी पर प्रशासन का शिकंजा कसता जा रहा:एक लाख के ईनामी असलम का मकान तोड़ने की यूआईटी और पुलिस प्रशासन ने शुरू की कार्रवाई

काेटा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक लाख के ईनामी असलम शेर खान उर्फ चिंटू के खिलाफ पुलिस और प्रशासन का शिकंजा कसता जा रहा है। बुधवार काे भारी पुलिस लवाजमे के साथ यूआईटी के दस्ते ने बंगाली कालाेनी स्थित उसका मकान ताेड़ने की कार्रवाई की।

गुमानपुरा थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर चिंटू 4 मामलाें में फरार चल रहा है। पिछले दिनाें पुलिस महानिदेशक ने उस पर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम भी घाेषित किया था। इसी दाैरान पुलिस की जांच में पता चला था कि चिंटू ने छावनी बंगाली कालाेनी में अवैध रूप से मकान बना रखा है। बिना निर्माण स्वीकृति के 3 मंजिला मकान बना लिया है। मकान के साइड में भी अवैध निर्माण कर रखा है। इस पर यूआईटी ने उसे अवैध हिस्सा ताेड़ने अथवा 25 जनवरी तक जवाब पेश करने का नोटिस दिया था।

चिंटू की पत्नी निशा खान ने नोटिस के जवाब में कहा कि मकान उसका है, इसलिए उसे तोड़ा नहीं जा सकता। इस पर यूआईटी ने जवाब दिया कि मकान की सेल परमिशन नहीं है ऐसे में नाम ट्रांसफर अवैध है। गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के चलते कार्रवाई 1 दिन टाल दी गई। बुधवार सुबह यूआईटी और शहर पुलिस का दस्ता चिंटू के मकान पर पहुंचा। लवाजमे में पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों के साथ कमांडो से लेकर सादे कपड़ों में भी पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए। इसके बाद दिनभर कार्रवाई चली।

रात में ही कर ली थी पूरी तैयारी
यूआईटी और पुलिस ने उसके मकान को तोड़ने की पूरी तैयारी रात काे ही कर ली थी। 27 जनवरी को सुबह पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों के साथ कमांडो से लेकर सामान्य और सादा वर्दी में भी पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए। यूआईटी के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी से लेकर अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ता और यूआईटी थाने का पूरा स्टाफ भी मौके पर रहा। साथ में जेसीबी, डंपर और अन्य संसाधन थे। उसके घर को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू की। किसी भी व्यक्ति को पुलिस अंदर नहीं जाने दे रही है।

इस तरह से घेरा
हाईकोर्ट से पुलिस को निर्देश जारी हुए थे कि 21 दिन में असलम शेर काे गिरफ्तार करके कोर्ट में पेश करें। जिसके बाद से पुलिस महकमा पूरी तरह से आरोपी असलम शेर खान चिंटू को पकड़ने के लिए प्रयास कर रही है। लेकिन, हाथ नहीं आने पर पुलिस ने यूआईटी की मदद ली। यूआईटी से उसके मकान की जांच करवार्ई। जांच में पता चला कि मकान निर्माण की परमिशन नहीं ली गर्ई और जी प्लस 3 बना रखा है। इस रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ही राजस्थान नगर विकास अधिनियम 1951 की धारा 91ए और 91बी के जरिए नोटिस जारी किए गए थे। जिसमें 25 जनवरी तक यूआईटी में उपस्थित होने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन उपस्थित नहीं होने की स्थिति में जी प्लस 3 के निर्माण को तोड़ा जाएगा। इसका खर्चा भी मकान मालिक से ही लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser