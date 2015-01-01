पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Under Bhaskar Campaign, Masks Will Be Distributed In Rage 2 Police Station Area, Corona Will Give Message Of Awareness

भास्कर कैपैंन:भास्कर मुहिम के तहत राेज 2 थाना क्षेत्र में बांटे जाएंगे मास्क, कोरोना जागरूकता का देंगे संदेश

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना से शहर को निजात दिलाने के लिए भास्कर ने चला रखा है अभियान

काेराेना वायरस से बचाव के लिए दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा चलाए जा रहे। मास्क ही वैक्सीन अभियान के तहत शहर की सभी संस्थाओं और बाजाराें के व्यापारियाें के द्वारा मास्क वितरित किए जा रहे है। पुलिस के द्वारा इस अभियान में शामिल हुई। डीआईजी रविदत गाैड़ व ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चाैधरी द्वारा भास्कर अभियान के तहत साेमवार काे मास्क का वितरण किया गया। इस अभियान काे पुलिस द्वारा शहर के प्रत्येक थाना क्षेत्र में चलाने के लिए एएसपी प्रवीण कुमार ने निर्देश दिए है। इस अभियान के तहत प्रतिदिन दाे थानाें पर मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम का आयाेजन किया जाएगा।

इसमें सीआई द्वारा उनके क्षेत्र में मास्क का वितरण कर लाेगाें काे काेराेना से बचाव की अपील की जाएगी। एएसपी प्रवीण कुमार जैन ने बताया कि बुधवार को भीमगंजमंडी ओर रेलवे कॉलोनी थाना क्षेत्र में मास्क का वितरण किया जाएगा।

मास्क लगाओ-जीवन बचाओ थीम के साथ जागरूकता का तीसरा चरण शुरू

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना जन जागरूकता के लिए द्वितीय चरण मंगलवार से प्रारम्भ किया गया। मास्क लगाओ जीवन बचाओ थीम पर आधारित जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में प्रत्येक कार्यालय, सार्वजनिक स्थानो एवं बाजारों में पम्पलैट्स, पोस्टर, फ्लैक्स व सनबोर्ड प्रदर्शित किए जाएधगे।

जिला कलक्टर उज्ज्वल राठौड़ ने बताया कि मास्क लगाओ जीवन बचाओ की थीम के साथ जागरूकता कार्यक्रम को शुरू किया है। जनसम्पर्क विभाग द्वारा विशेष रूप से तैयार कराए गए अभियान के द्वितीय चरण के लिए सनपैक, सनबोर्ड, पोस्टर, पम्पलैट्स, फ्लैक्स का प्रदर्शन कर आम लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि सभी राजकीय भवनों, अर्द्ध सरकारी संस्थानों में जिला स्तर से लेकर ग्राम पंचायत स्तर तक सामग्री को स्थानीय निकाय एवं पंचायत समितियों के माध्यम से पहुंचाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मास्क को प्रत्येक व्यक्ति परिधानों की भांति शरीर का अभिन्न अंग बनाए यह इस अभियान का उद्देश्य रहेगा।

निगम ने छावनी में 3000 मास्क बांटे

कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कोरोना जन जागरूकता अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल व आयुक्त कीर्ति राठौड़ की अगुवाई में छावनी-रामचन्द्रपुरा में अभियान चलाकर 3000 मास्क बांटे। इस दौरान पार्षद पिंकी प्रजापति, इसरार अहमद व लाडपुरा के कांग्रेस ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष पण्डित लालचन्द शर्मा व निगम के सेक्टर कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

जागरूकता अभियान शुरू किया

राजस्थान नर्सेज एसोसिएशन द्वारा कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए बेनर के माध्यम से अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिलाध्यक्ष अजय मेहरा ने बताया कि अभियान नए अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ चंद्रशेखर सुशील, आरएमओ डॉ. आरपी मीणा, सुपर स्पेशिलिटी ब्लॉक के प्रभारी डॉ. नीलेश जैन, नर्सिंग अधीक्षक राकेश त्रिवेदी ने किया।

