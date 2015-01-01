पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्यों खास है दीया:दीये की पांच बाताें से समझें दीपावली के प्रकाश का महत्व

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
इस बार दीपावली पर प्रकाश काे बड़ी ताकत लगेगी अंधकार काे हटाने में, मिटाने में। सच ताे यह है कि इस बार जैसा अंधकार मानवता ने कभी नहीं देखा। इसीलिए प्रकाश काे भी अनूठा करना हाेगा। दीवाली केवल उपासना और उपहार के लिए न मनाई जाए, इस बार उपचार पर भी विशेष ध्यान देना हाेगा। शारीरिक राेग का निदान ताे लाेग निकाल लेंगे, लेकिन यह अंधकार इस बार मानसिक राेग बनकर आ रहा है। दीवाली का अर्थ हाेता है दीया और उसकी शृंखला। संस्कृत भाषा के दाे शब्द इसमें समाए हैं- दीप और आवली।

आवली यानी शृंखला। दीपकाें की शृंखला का अर्थ ही है राेशनी का लघु यज्ञ। ताे चलिए इस बार दीपक का सही अर्थ समझें। एक दीये में पांच बातें हाेती हैं और इन पांचाें बाताें काे इस बार दीवाली पर जीवन में उतारा जाए। अब जब पूजा और प्रकाश करें ताे इन पांच बाताें का मकसद भी जरूर याद रखें। ये पांच बातें हैं- पात्र यानी दीया किसका बना है? मिट्टी, पीतल या अन्य धातु का, बाती, तेल/घी, अग्नि और ज्याेति। इन पांचाें बाताें काे थाेड़ा विस्तार से समझते हैं-

1. पात्र : (हिरणकश्यप-नरसिंह भगवान)
सबसे पहले पत्थर के दीये बनाए गए। धीरे-धीरे मिट्टी के बनने लगे। उसके बाद पीतल, लाेहा, चांदी एेसे कई रूप में दीए बने। दीया बिल्कुल उसी तरह का पात्र है जेसे मनुष्य का शरीर। हमारा शरीर भी एक पात्र है। जैसे हम संभालकर दीये के पात्र तैयार करते हैं, वैसे ही अपनी देह काे संभालना हाेगा।
प्रसंग : माना जाता है कि दीवाली के दिन बली के राज में लक्ष्मी-नारायणजी आते हैं। हिरणकश्यप के वध के पश्चात पूरे बह्मांड में जाे प्रसन्नता छाई थी, दीवाली मनाने का एक कारण ये भी माना जाता है।

प्रेरणा : पात्र के रूप में दीया हमें ये समझाता है कि मेरी मजबूती ही प्रकाश का आधार बनती है। इस बार दीवाली पर संकल्प लें कि हम अपनी देह और स्वास्थ्य काे बहुत संभालकर रखेंगे।

उत्सव : सुरानका दुन्दुभयाेअर्थ जन्धिरे। गन्धर्व ननृतुर्जुग: स्त्रिय:।।
अर्थात: देवताओं के ढाेल-नगाड़े बजने लगे। गंधर्व गाने लगे, अप्सराएं नाचने लगीं।

2. बाती : (नरकासुर)
बाती काे तैयार करना पड़ता है। उबेटना गूंथना, क्याेंकि वही आधार है पात्र यानी दीये और अग्नि के बीच। बाती का रूप काेई भी हाे, पर उसे इस याेग्य बनाना पड़ता है कि वह तेल या घी काे ग्रहण कर अग्नि काे अपने भीतर समाहित करे।

प्रसंग : दीवाली का एक प्रसंग नरकासुर वध से भी जुड़ा है। भगवान कृष्ण ने राजा नरकासुर का वध किया तो मानवता का उपकार करने के लिए जाे प्रसन्नता छाई थी वह दीवाली का रूप था।
प्रेरणा : बाती परिश्रम और पराक्रम से तैयार हाेती है। जलती ताे बाती है, पर नाम समूचे दीये का हाेता है। कभी-कभी हमारे काम का यश दूसराें काे मिलता है। लेकिन हमें निराश नहीं हाेना है।

उत्सव : हाहेति सान्धिवत्युषय: सुरेश्वरा। माल्यैर्मुकुन्दं विकिरंत ई डिरे।
अर्थात: नरकासुर के संबंधी हाय-हाय कर उठे। ऋषिगण साधु-साधु कहने लगे।

3. तेल/घी : (गाेवर्धन)
यह वह साधन है जिसे कहीं और से एकत्रित कर दीये में डालना पड़ता है। सामान्य रूप से पहले के समय ताे तेल का ही उपयाेग किया जाता था, अब घी का भी प्रयाेग हाेने लगा है। यही वह साधन है जिससे अग्नि उत्पन्न हाेती है। तेल किसका है, घी यदि गाय का हाे ताे अाैर प्रभावशाली है। ये बातें तेल/घी रूपी साधन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं।

प्रसंग : भगवान कृष्ण ने गाेवर्धन पर्वत उठाया था। वे इंद्र काे समझाना चाहते थे कि वर्षा के बदले तुम पूजा की अपेक्षा रखते हाे, यह भ्रष्टाचार है। गाेवर्धन की पूजा इसलिए की गई थी क्याेंकि वह प्रकृति का प्रतिनिधि था।

प्रेरणा : गाेवर्धन पूजा से कृष्ण हमें समझाते हैं कि साधन व सुविधाओं का दुरुपयाेग मत कराे। अपने अधिकाराें का अतिक्रमण कराेगे ताे भगवान इंद्र की तरह हमकाे भी देंगे। प्रकृति का मान ही परमात्मा की पूजा है।

4. अग्नि : (रामजी)
दीये की पहचान और उसके प्राण ही अग्नि है। यदि उसमें अग्नि नहीं है ताे बुझा हुए दीया किस काम का। अग्नि हवा से सुरक्षित रहे, अन्य साधनाें से बुझे नहीं, इसकी पूरी सुरक्षा करनी पड़ती है।

प्रसंग : दीवाली से जुड़ा सबसे अधिक मान्य और लाेकप्रिय प्रसंग है रावण वध के बाद श्रीराम का अयाेध्या में प्रवेश करना। चाैदह वर्ष का जाे दुख अयाेध्या ने भाेगा था, उसकाे जिस प्रकार आनंद में बदला गया, वही दीवाली है। वही उसका उत्सव है।
प्रेरणा : श्रीराम प्रकाश का प्रतीक हैं। दीये की राेशनी से संदेश मिलता है कि हमारे भीतर रावणरूपी अंधेरे का विनाश हाेगा। अग्नि का एक और रूप है लगन व निष्पक्षता। दीवाली पर ये संकल्प लें कि महामारी चाहे जाे कर ले, लक्ष्य के प्रति हमारी लगन टूटेगी नहीं।

उत्सव : अमित रूप प्रगटे तेहि काला ।
अर्थात: श्रीराम असंज्य रूप में ऐसे प्रकट हुए जैसे एक दीये से कई दीपक जल उठे।

5. ज्याेति : (लक्ष्मी)
दीये की 4 बातें ताे दिखती हैं, लेकिन 5वीं चीज है ज्याेति, जाे अग्नि में विराजित है। अग्नि ताे बुझ जाती है, पर ज्याेति बुझती नहीं, कुछ देर के लिए दिखना बंद हाे जाती है। अग्नि काे फायर कहेंगे, ज्याेति काे लैंप कहेंगे। इसीलिए हमारे शास्त्राें में ज्याेति काे अात्मा से जाेड़ा जाता है।
प्रसंग : राक्षसाें का वध करने के बाद महाकाली को शांत करने के लिए प्रार्थना की गई तो वे महालक्ष्मी के रूप में प्रकट हुईं। यही दीवाली के दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन का उद्देश्य बन गया।
प्रेरणा : दीपावली के दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन का अर्थ केवल धन से नहीं जाेड़ा जाए। इसका अर्थ है आत्मजागृति क्याेंकि ज्याेति ही जागृति है, ज्याेति ही प्रकाश है, जो आत्मा को आलोकित करती है।

उत्सव : सव्रदिहासं दधती सुशाेभनम्।
अर्थात: लक्ष्मीजी की शाेभा अवर्णनीय थी। कुछ लज्जा के साथ मंद-मंद मुस्कुरा रही थीं।

