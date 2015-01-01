पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी और हंगामे का दौर:पार्षद योगी को लेकर हुआ हंगामा, भाजपा पार्षदों की बस को नहीं रोका तो तैश में आए कांग्रेसी, पुलिस ने फटकारी लाठियां

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
एमबीएस अस्पताल में घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे गृह सचिव मीणा
  • लाठीचार्ज पर सीएम और कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने जताई नाराजगी, धारीवाल ने एसपी काे लगाई फटकार
  • कांग्रेसराज में कांग्रेसियों पर लाठीचार्ज, 9 कांग्रेसी व एक मीडियाकर्मी घायल, कोटा से जयपुर तक बवाल

दक्षिण नगर निगम का महापौर चुनने के लिए मंगलवार दोपहर जैसे ही भाजपा की बाड़ाबंदी से पार्षदों की बस सीएडी सर्किल पहुंची तो नारेबाजी और हंगामा शुरू हो गया। हंगामे की मुख्य वजह बस में बैठे पार्षद लेखराज योगी थे। कांग्रेस समर्थकों ने शोर मचा दिया कि योगी को भाजपा ने जबरन किडनैप कर रखा है और उसको पहले परिजनों ने मिलने दिया जाए।

यह हंगामा देखकर पुलिस पार्षदों से भरी बस को बैरिकेड पर रोकने के बजाए निगम के मुख्य गेट तक ले गई। जैसे ही बस ने बैरिकेड्स से क्राॅस करना शुरू किया तो कांग्रेसी बिफर पड़े। उनका तर्क था कि जब कांग्रेस पार्षदों की बस को बैरिकेड्स क्राॅस नहीं करने दिए तो भाजपा की बस को क्यों? उनकी बस भी यहीं रुकेगी और यहां से पार्षद पैदल वोट देने जाएंगे।

इस बात को लेकर हंगामा और नारेबाजी शुरू हो गई। देखते ही देखते कांग्रेस समर्थक व अन्य लोग बैरिकेड्स पार करके अंदर आने लगे और स्थिति बेकाबू हो गई। पुलिस ने लाठियां फटकारना शुरू किया और नहीं मानने पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। लाठीचार्ज के दौरान कांग्रेस समर्थक शाहिद पुत्र नूर मोहम्मद, जयंत सिंह पुत्र तेजसिंह, मनीश पुत्र विरेन्द्र कोहली, श्याम जादौन पुत्र नरेन्द्र पाल, बाबू खां पुत्र सुल्तान अहमद, पूर्व पार्षद दिलीप पाठक पुत्र गिरिराज पाठक, अब्दुल कुरैशी पुत्र सिराज अहमद, हकीम खान पुत्र इकरामुदीन और प्रिंस पुत्र राजेन्द्र घायल हो गए।

घायलों में पूर्व पार्षद से लेकर कांग्रेस के पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं तक शामिल हैं। जिन्हें एमबीएस अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया। घायलों में एक पत्रकार कपिल भी शामिल हैं, जिसे भी एमबीएस में भर्ती करवाया गया है। इस दौरान पुलिस ने कई कांग्रेस समर्थकों व अन्यों के मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिए। महापौर चुनावों में हुए इस लाठीचार्ज की गूंज शाम होते-होते जयपुर तक सुनाई दी। राज्य सरकार उक्त मामले में गंभीर नजर आ रही है। इसके पहले यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल खुद भी कार्यकर्ताओं के हाल जानने अस्पताल पहुंचे और कार्यकर्ताओं के तुरंत उपचार के निर्देश दिए। लाठीचार्ज के बाद बूंदी में मौजूद डीआईजी रविदत्त गौड़ खुद चुनाव स्थल तक आए।

पुलिस ने हमें राेका, भाजपा की बस जाने दी इसलिए बिगड़ा माहाैल

लाठीचार्ज की घटना पर यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने एसपी गाैरव यादव काे फटकार लगाई। धारीवाल ने कहा कि एसपी ने व्यवस्था में सहयाेग के लिए हमसे कहा, हमने हर बात मानी। उन्हाेंने कहा बैरिकेडिंग के अंदर काेई वाहन नहीं अाएगा, पार्षद पैदल ही जाएंगे, पार्षदाें के अलावा काेई नहीं अाएगा। हमने इसी के अनुरूप काम किया, लेकिन भाजपा की बस आई ताे उसे बैरिकेडिंग खाेलकर भीतर जाने दिया।

उसमें सवार एक वाेटर चिल्ला-चिल्लाकर कह रहा था मुझे किडनैप कर रखा है, लेकिन काेई बात नहीं सुनी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज और किया। इसलिए एसपी काे फटकार लगाई। मामले में सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत ने गृहसचिव काे जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। वे 24 घंटे में जांच करके रिपाेर्ट साैंपेंगे।

गृह सचिव मीणा देर रात कोटा पहुंचे, घायलों के बयान लिए

नगर निगम चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस ने किए लाठीचार्ज की जांच करने गृह सचिव एलएन मीणा मंगलवार देर रात कोटा पहुंचे। वे सीधे एमबीएस अस्पताल पहुंचे और घायल कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के बयान लिए। पूरी रिपोर्ट बनाकर राज्य सरकार और सीएमओ को भेजेंगे। कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज के मामले में यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने सीएम काे अवगत करवाया था।

सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत अाैर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गाेविंद सिंह डाेडासरा ने भी इस मामले काे गंभीरता से लिया था। कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता राजेंद्र सांखला ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने प्रशासनिक जांच के लिए गृह सचिव काे काेटा भेजा है। उन्हाेंने अस्पताल में भर्ती घायलाें से पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी ली। बुधवार की सुबह वे घटनास्थल पर माैजूद कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व अन्य लाेगाें के बयान लेंगे। पूरे मामले की जांच 24 घंटे में करके रिपाेर्ट साैंपी जाएगी।

इस तरह चली कोटा दक्षिण की वोटिंग
11:24 बजे : निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल वोट डालने आए, वे अकेले थे। बोले-शहर के विकास के लिए वोट करूंगा, यह मेरा निजी फैसला है कि किसे वोट देना है।
11:41 बजे : कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राजीव अग्रवाल के साथ उनके पार्षदों की बस आई, इसमें 39 पार्षद सवार थे। बोले- आज धारीवाल का जादू देखने को मिलेगा।
12:12 बजे : बीजेपी प्रत्याशी विवेक राजवंशी अकेले आए और पूरा मौका मुआयना करके गए। बोले-देखने आया हूं कि निष्पक्ष वोटिंग लायक माहौल है या नहीं?
12:50 बजे : बीजेपी पार्षदों की बस आई और हंगामा शुरू हो गया। इसी में सवार थे निर्दलीय
पार्षद लेखराज योगी, जिनके माता-पिता के साथ कांग्रेस समर्थक मौजूद थे।

पार्षद लेखराज से बात नहीं कराई तो राेने लगी मां

निर्दलीय पार्षद लेखराज योगी की मां व पिता पहले से सीएडी सर्किल के पास की गई बैरीकेडिंग पर मौजूद थे। वे दोनों बार-बार यही कहते रहे कि एक बार हमें अपने बेटे से मिलने दीजिए। हालांकि खुद लेखराज ने बस की खिड़की से बाहर निकलकर पूरे घटनाक्रम पर नाराजगी जताई। उसकी मां ने कहा कि मेरी अपने बेटे से एक बार भी बात नहीं कराई जा रही।

