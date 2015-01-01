पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोटा में पिछले माह हुई हत्या:आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने किया कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोटा। जिला कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
  • कैथून थाना क्षेत्र के अरलिया जागीर गांव में पिछले महीने हुई थी हत्या
  • मृतक के परिजनों का आरोप, पुलिस उल्टा हमें ही धमका रही

कैथून थाना क्षेत्र के अरलिया जागीर गांव में पिछले महीने हुई हत्या के मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन किया। सैंकड़ों की संख्या में ग्रामीण, जिला कलेक्ट्रेट पर पहुंचे और पुलिस व प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

बेटे की हत्या के बारे में बुजुर्ग पिता फफक पड़े। मृतक गजराज सिंह के पिता प्रभुसिंह ने बताया कि गांव में कुछ लोगों ने आतंक मचा रखा है। उनके बेटे गजराज ने उचित मुल्य की दुकान पर हो रहे भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत की थी। इससे नाराज होकर दुकान संचालक ललतेश रामचंद्र और भीमराज ने मिलकर हत्या की साजिश रची।

ललतेश के कहने पर भीमराज ने गजराज पर हमला कर दिया। जिससे वह गंभीर घायल हो गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। हत्या की घटना के बाद से ही आरोपी खुलेआम घूम रहा है और पीड़ित परिवार को यह कहकर धमका रहे हैं कि हमने पुलिस को पैसा दिया है कोई हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता। पीड़ित परिवार का आरोप है कि पुलिस भी उल्टा उनको ही धमका रही है। ग्रामीणों ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं होने पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठने की चेतावनी दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें