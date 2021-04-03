पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर ऑन स्पॉट:ये कैसा इलाज! जंग लगे औजारों से सड़क पर दांतों की सर्जरी, धरा गया झोलाछाप

काेटा
  • भास्कर की सूचना पर सीएमएचओ ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया

मिलिए डाॅ. टीपू सिंह से... ये जनाब ‘डेंटल सर्जन’ हैं। इनकी योग्यता जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। पूरी तरह से अनपढ़ टीपू की शहर की सबसे प्राइम लाेकेशन अदालत चाैराहे पर ‘क्लीनिक’ है। दांताें का इलाज करना इसका पुश्तैनी काम है। बताता है कि इसकी 3 पीढ़ियां यही काम करती आ रही हैं, खुद भी करीब 20 साल से इसी पेशे में है। बत्तीसी बनवानी हाे, नए दांत लगवाने हाें, फीलिंग करानी हाे या किसी टूटे हुए दांत की रिपेयर... सबकुछ वाजिब दाम पर किया जाता है। गुरुवार काे भी यही सब कर रहे थे।

अब ये समझने का प्रयास कीजिए, जाे माैके पर चल रहा था- चाैराहे पर सड़क की बगल में ‘ऑपरेशन थिएटर’ जैसा नजारा है। एक महिला स्टूल पर बैठी है, पेचकस से उनके दांत निकाले जा रहे हैं, पास में उनका बेटा खड़ा है। झोलाछाप टीपू ने न तो मास्क लगा रखा है, न ग्लब्स पहनने की जरूरत समझी। एक और बुजुर्ग वेटिंग में बैठे हैं। टीपू बार-बार महिला के मुंह में अंगुलियां डाल रहा है, इस दौरान एक बार भी हाथ सेनेटाइज नहीं किया। दांत निकलने के बाद शुरू हाेता है दूसरे दांत बनाने का काम।

कार का पंक्चर बनवाते वक्त, जिस औजार से टायर रगड़ा जाता है, उसी औजार से दांत रगड़कर मरीज की बत्तीसी के अनुकूल किया जा रहा है। बार-बार दांत नीचे गिर रहा है। जिस अाैजार से दांत घिसा जा रहा है, उसमें जंग लगा है, अन्य औजार और पेचकस में भी जंग लगा था। एक शीशी में काेई केमिकल था, जिसे वो बार-बार मुंह से फूंक मारकर निकाल रहा था। इसमें काेई गाढ़ा पदार्थ मिलाकर 3 कृत्रिम दांताें काे महिला की बत्तीसी में सेट कर दिया।

अनपढ़ है टीपू, 15 साल से कोटा में कर रहा यही काम

डीएसपी भगवत सिंह हिंगड़ ने आरोपी झोलाछाप टीपू सिंह से पूछताछ के बाद बताया कि वह अनपढ़ है। उसके 95 वर्षीय पिता वर्तमान में हिरण मगरी, उदयपुर में रहते हैं, वे भी यही काम करते थे। उन्हीं से टीपू सिंह ने यह काम सीखा और करीब 15 साल से कोटा में यह काम कर रहा है। टीपू कोटा में कुन्हाड़ी थाने के पीछे अंबेडकर कॉलोनी में रहता है। वह दांतों में मसाला भरने, कृत्रिम दांत लगाने और कीड़े निकालने जैसे काम करता है।

इन धाराओं में दर्ज हाेगा केस

आराेपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 419, 420, आधुनिक चिकित्सा परिषद अधिनियम 1956 की धारा 15 (2), भारतीय चिकित्सा केंद्रीय परिषद अधिनियम 1970 की धारा 17 (4) के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज होगी।
मौके पर मौजूद रेलवे कर्मचारी बोला- मां ने जिद की, इसलिए ले आया

भास्कर ने इलाज करा रही महिला के बेटे से बात की तो बताया कि मां नहीं मानती, पहले भी यहीं इलाज कराया था। मैं रेलवे कर्मचारी हूंं। लेकिन बुजुर्ग लाेग मानते नहीं हैं, इनका क्या किया जाए?

सीएमएचओ के पैर पकड़कर गिड़गिड़ाने लगा
भास्कर ने सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बीएस तंवर काे काॅल किया। वे 5 मिनट में पहुंच गए। उन्होंने झोलाछाप से नाम पूछा ताे बाेला-सामने बाेर्ड लगा है, दिखता नहीं है क्या? इसके बाद सीएमएचओ ने उसकी दुकान समेटी। माजरा देख सीएमएचओ के पैर पड़ गया, माफी मांगी और बाेला-गरीब आदमी हूं, छाेड़ दीजिए। सीएमएचओ ने उसे नयापुरा पुलिस काे साैंप दिया।

एक्सपर्ट बोले-ये इलाज जानलेवा।
ऐसे लोगों के पास डिग्री नहीं होती है। बिना स्टरलाइजेशन के औजार यूज करना मरीज के लिए बहुत रिस्की है। उसे किसी भी तरह का इंफेक्शन हाे सकता हैै। कोविड के दौर में तो खतरा और ज्यादा है, लेकिन जब पढ़े-लिखे समझदार लाेग इनके पास जाते हैं ताे आश्चर्य हाेता है। -डाॅ. जेएस वालिया, प्रेसीडेंट, आईडीए, कोटा चैप्टर

मैं तो खुद उसके औजार देखकर हैरान रह गया। सबसे ज्यादा शर्मनाक बात ताे यह है कि पढ़े-लिखे लोग वहां इलाज करा रहे थे। यह झोलाछाप लोगों को टिटनेस और कोविड जैसी बीमारियां बांट रहा होगा। टिटनेस का असली कारण है श्क्लोसट्रिडियम टेटानी’ नामक बैक्टीरिया। - डाॅ. बीएस तंवर, सीएमएचओ

