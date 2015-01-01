पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरणा:कोटा में पढ़े यश ने नीट पास की, लॉकडाउन में बहन को पढ़ाकर जेईई क्लीयर कराया

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
यश और उनका परिवार
  • बहन ने बीटेक में लिया एडमिशन

लॉकडाउन में समय के सदुपयोग की एक बानगी सामने आई है। इसके बाद आगरा में एक मिल मजदूर की तकदीर बदलने वाली है। आटा मिल में काम करने वाले त्रिलोकचंद के बेटे यश ने कोटा के एलन कॅरियर इंस्टीट्यूट में पढ़कर मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट क्रेक करते हुए ऑल इंडिया 89 रैंक हासिल की और कोविड-19 के चलते लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद घर जाकर अपनी छोटी बहन कीर्ति को पढ़ाया और उसे जेईई-मैंस क्रेक करवाई। उसे फिजिक्स और कैमिस्ट्री तो यश ने पढ़ाई और मैथ्स उसने यूट्यूब से पढ़ी। अब कीर्ति ने 88 पर्सेन्टाइल हासिल की और आगरा के दयालबाग इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की सिविल ब्रांच में एडमिशन मिल चुका है। यश ने बताया कि मैंने 10वीं कक्षा 96.6 प्रतिशत अंकों से उत्तीर्ण की थी। आगरा के सेंट जोर्जेस स्कूल ने मुझे कक्षा 3 से लेकर 10वीं तक बिल्कुल निशुल्क पढ़ाया था। फिर 12वीं कक्षा 97 प्रतिशत अंकों से उत्तीर्ण की। एलन कॅरियर इंस्टीट्यूट में मंथली माइनर टेस्ट में 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा अंक एवं टॉप 3 रैंक लाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को 6 हजार रुपए मासिक स्कॉलरशिप दी जाती है। मैं हमेशा टॉप 3 रैंक में रहता था। इसलिए स्कॉलरशिप के पैसों से कमरे का किराया और खाने का खर्चा निकल जाता था। लॉकडाउन का असली फायदा मिला इस बार पूरी तरह से परीक्षा के लिए तैयार था। फिर कोरोना आ गया, लॉकडाउन लग गया। ऐसे में मैं घर चला गया और वहीं से परीक्षा की तैयारी करने लगा। एलन फैकल्टीज से लगातार संपर्क में था। घर गया तो छोटी बहन कीर्ति ने भी जेईई-मेंस का फार्म भरा हुआ था।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब खुद पढ़ता तो कीर्ति को भी कैमेस्ट्री और फिजिक्स पढ़ा देता, मेरा भी रिवीजन हो जाता और उसे भी अच्छा लगता। इसके बाद मैथ्स कीर्ति ने यू-ट्यूब से पढ़ी। उसकी भी अच्छी तैयारी हुई और पहले ही अवसर में उसने 88 पर्सेन्टाइल हासिल कर इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन ले लिया।

  • कोटा और एलन का यही उद्देश्य है कि शिक्षा का उजियारा घर-घर तक फैले, प्रतिभाओं को उनका मुकाम मिले। यश का उदाहरण भी कुछ ऐसा ही है, जो न सिर्फ खुद पढ़ा बल्कि घर जाकर अपनी बहन को पढ़ाया और आज दोनों का कॅरियर बना, माता-पिता का भी सपना पूरा हुआ है। कोटा के संस्कार इसी तरह शिक्षा का उजियारा फैलाते रहेंगे। - नवीन माहेश्वरी, निदेशक, एलन कॅरियर इंस्टीट्यूट
