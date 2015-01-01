पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिमांड अवधि भी खत्म:थाने के लॉकअप से फरार आरोपी 24 घंटे में भी नहीं मिला, रिमांड अवधि भी खत्म

पनवाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • घटना : पनवाड़ थाने से बाइक चोरी का अारोपी फरार

पुलिस ने बाइक चोरी के मामले में बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर बुधवार 5 बजे कोर्ट में पेश किया था, जहां से एक दिन के पीसी रिमांड पर लेकर आए थे। गुरुवार 5 बजे 24 घंटे की अवधि समाप्त होने के बाद आरोपी को फिर युवक कोर्ट में पेश किया जाना है, लेकिन आरोपी पुलिस के पास नहीं है। इसको लेकर पुलिस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं।थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपी युवक तो उनके पास नहीं है, लेकिन उसकी रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में पेश करेंगे। कोर्ट का जो भी निर्णय होगा, वह मान्य होगा। गौरतलब है कि बुधवार शाम को पनवाड़ थाने के लाॅकअप में बंद आरोपी टाॅयलेट जाने का बहाना कर बाहर निकला और कांस्टेबल को धक्का मारकर फरार हो गया था। गुरुवार देर शाम तक उसका सुराग नहीं मिला।ये भी अफवाह-लाॅकअप का ताला नहीं लगा थापुलिस द्वारा आरोपी के शौच का बहाना बनाकर बाहर आकर भागना बताया जा रहा है, लेकिन इस बारे में कई अफवाहें भी उड़ रही हैं। थाने के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को कहना है कि बदमाश को लॉकअप में बंद कर कुंदी लगा दी और ताला नहीं लगाया। इसी दौरान एक कांस्टेबल टाॅयलेट चला गया। तभी बदमाश लॉकअप से बाहर आया और बाहर बैठे कांस्टेबल को धक्का देकर भाग गया। हालांकि पुलिस इस बात को नकार रही है।10 अक्टूबर को कस्बेवासी की चुराई थी बाइकथानाधिकारी जगदीशप्रसाद नागर ने बताया कि 10 अक्टूबर को सुबह पनवाड़ निवासी महावीर पुत्र जमनालाल माली गुलमोहर चौराहे से आगे धूलेट रोड पर खेत पर बाइक से गया था। रोड पर बाइक खड़ी कर 15-20 मिनट बाद वापस लौटा तो बाइक नहीं मिली। आसपास तलाश की, लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। थाने में चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई। 17 नवंबर को पुलिस ने गुलमोहर चौराहे पर नाकेबंदी की थी। इसी दौरान सरखंडिया निवासी मनोज मोग्या (20) पुत्र चरमन उर्फ चरमनिया मोग्या बाइक लेकर आया। उसकी दोनों नंबर प्लेट नहीं थी। कागज मांगने पर बहाना बनाने लगा। पुलिस ने बाइक सहित युवक को पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ एवं जांच करने पर बाइक महावीर माली की निकली। इस पर उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया था।गलियों का फायदा उठाकर भागा आरोपीवर्तमान में राजकीय बालिका प्राथमिक स्कूल के खाली पड़े भवन को थाना बनाया गया। यह कस्बे के मध्य में स्थित है और काफी गलियां हैं। आरोपी युवक इन्हीं गलियों का फायदा उठाकर भागने में सफल रहा।

