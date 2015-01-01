पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना-प्रदर्शन:बिजली समस्या को लेकर भाजपाइयों और किसानों ने किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

समरानियां2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं मास्क का उपयोग करना भूले पूर्व विधायक

क्षेत्र के रातई खुर्द स्थित फीडर पर शुक्रवार को किसानों एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बिजली की समस्याओं को लेकर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राजमल मेहता की अध्यक्षता में एवं पूर्व विधायक ललित मीणा के नेतृत्व में धरना प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान किसानों ने बताया कि पावर ट्रांसफार्मर जले हुए 18 दिन हो गए।

जिसको लेकर कई बार बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को अवगत कराया, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं की गई। मंडल अध्यक्ष राजमल मेहता ने बताया कि कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ उपखंड अधिकारी शाहाबाद को ज्ञापन देकर अवगत कराया, लेकिन कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ। इससे आक्रोशित होकर शुक्रवार को मजबूरी में धरना-प्रदर्शन करना पड़ रहा है।

पूर्व विधायक ललित मीणा ने बताया कि अगर किसानों की समस्याओं का समय पर समाधान नहीं किया गया तो उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। किसानों के लिए अगर लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ी तो लड़ेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं किया गया तो मुख्य लाइन 132 केवी को बंद कर तहसील क्षेत्र में आंदोलन करेंगे।

इस अवसर पर बिजली निगम के एईएन श्रीलाल जाटव ने आश्वस्त किया कि ट्रांसफार्मर लोड हो चुका है और तीन दिन में लाइन चालू कर दी जाएगी। ग्रामीणों ने जो समस्याएं रखी हैं उनका भी समाधान किया जाएगा। इसके लिए भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं एवं किसानों ने एईएन से लिखित में आश्वासन लिया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान में पूर्व विधायक ललित मीणा, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राजमल मेहता, पूर्व चेयरमैन कासीलाल मेहता, द्वारकाप्रसाद मेहता, करणसिंह मेहता, सुआलाल मेहता, राजेश मेहता, ओम मेहता, कन्हैया लाल, सावित्री मेहता, राधेश्याम मेहता, विजय मेहता, गणेश मेहता सहित बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता व किसान मौजूद थे।

