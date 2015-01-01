पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विडंबना - अवैध खनन:अवैध खनन से बंजर हो रही चारागाह की जमीन

सारथल9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सारथल क्षेत्र में पत्थरों से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियाें की बेखौफ बनी रहती है आवाजाही

कस्बे सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में वन विभाग की भूमि पर अवैध खनन का कारोबार बड़े पैमाने पर कई वर्षों से जारी है। जिसके चलते कई बीघा सरकारी जमीन बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढों में तब्दील हो चुकी है। वहीं कस्बे के मार्गों पर पत्थरों से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की आवाजाही बेखौफ बनी हुई है।वन विभाग की उदासीनता के चलते अवैध खनन माफियाओं की चांदी हो रही है। कस्बे सहित कलमोदिया, बिलेंडी में अवैध खनन का कारोबार सबसे अधिक हो रहा है। सुबह से शाम तक अनगिनत ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पत्थरों से भरकर छीपाबड़ौद, अकलेरा, हरनावदाशाहजी पहुंच रहे हैं।क्षेत्र का पर्यावरण हुआ बर्बाद: क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन के चलते चारागाह भूमि बंजर भूमि में बदल गई है। बड़े पैमाने पर चल रहे अवैध खनन के चलते कई बीघा भूमि बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढों में तब्दील हो चुकी है। वहीं कस्बे के एक मात्र प्रकृतिक स्रोत तलाब भी अवैध खनन की भेंट चढ़ता जा रहा है। तालाब के ऊपरी हिस्से में हो रहे अवैध खनन के चलते बारिश में भी पानी की आवक कम होने से तलाब पूरी तरह से नहीं भरता और समय से पहले ही खाली हो जाता है। जिसके चलते गर्मी में मवेशियों को पीने का पानी तक नसीब नहीं होता।अवैध खनन को कारोबार बना दिया: कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र में स्थानीय खनन करने वालों ने सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा करके जंगल की भूमि को पत्थर निकालने कि खानों मेंे तब्दील कर दिया। इसको लेकर स्थानीय पर्यावरण प्रेमियों में रोष है। बड़े पैमाने पर चल रहे अवैध खनन को कारोबार बना दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें