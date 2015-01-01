पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:नींव की खुदाई करते समय पास के अनाज गोदाम की दीवार ढही, मलबे में दबे दो मजदूर, ग्रामीणों ने बचाया

  • एक मजदूर अनाज की बोरियों के नीचे दबा, युवाओं ने दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद निकाला

कस्बे में मंगलवार सुबह दीवार ढहन से दो मजदूर दब गए। इन्हें युवाओं व अन्य लोगों बाहर निकाला। धाकड़ मोहल्ले में मूलचंद नागर पुत्र कन्हैयालाल के मकान में अंदर की ओर नींव खुदाई का कार्य चल रहा था।नींव की खुदाई लगभग 6 फीट गहरी हो चुकी थी। अचानक नींव से सटे गेंहू के गोदाम की 14 फीट लंबी व 11 फीट ऊंची पक्की दीवार ढहने से दो मजदूर नींव में दब गए। इसमें से एक मजदूर को मोहल्लेवासियों की मदद से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया। वहीं दूसरा मजदूर लगभग दो घंटे तक मलबे सहित कई क्विंटल अनाज के नीचे दबा रहा। मोहल्लेवासियों व पुलिस जवानों ने मुश्किल से बाहर निकाला।थानाप्रभारी नंदसिंह राजावत ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह कस्बे के धाकड़ मोहल्ला निवासी मूलचंद के घर में नींव खुदाई का कार्य चल रहा था। छह मजदूर कार्य कर रहे थे। इनमें पंचायत भावपुरा स्थित बंजारों की बीड़ निवासी दो सगे भाई जगदीश बंजारा (35) व तेजपाल (28) पुत्र नैनाराम नींव खुदाई का कार्य कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान बगल की दीवार ढहने से दोनो भाई नींव में दब गए। घटना के बाद मोहल्लेवासियों की भीड़ लग गई। मोहल्लेवासी युवाओं व अन्य लोगों ने तेजपाल को कुछ ही देर में नींव से सकुशल निकाल लिया, लेकिन जगदीश बंजारा मलबे व गेहूं के नीचे करीब दो घंटे तक दबा रहा। बाद में इसे भी कस्बेवासियों व पुलिसकर्मियों ने मशक्कत के बाद सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया।दोनों घायल मजदूरों को कस्बे के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ केंद्र ले जाया गया। जहां से दोनों को अकलेरा रैफर कर दिया गया। दोनों की हालत सामान्य थी और बातचीत कर रहे थे। इस दौरान मकान मालिक मूलचंद नागर की पत्नी राधा बाई (60) के भी पैरों में चोटें आई हैं।धाकड़ मोहल्ले मोहल्ले के 20-25 युवाओं ने कई क्विंटल अनाज को हाथों से हटाकर मलबे में दबे मजदूर को निकाल लिया। दो घंटे चले रेस्क्यू में युवाओं की तत्परता से मजदूर जगदीश की जान बची। सरपंच लोकेंद्र सिंह ने राहत कार्य के लिए सभी को धन्यवाद दिया।

