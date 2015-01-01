पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरक्षण की आग:आरक्षण की आग... कोटा-मांगरोल रोड पर बैठे गुर्जर, टायर जलाकर तीन घंटे तक लगाया जाम

सीसवाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदर्शन समाज के लोगों ने सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी, तैनात रहा पुलिस लवाजमा

कस्बे में मंगलवार को गुर्जर समाज के लोगों ने आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर कोटा-मांगरोल रोड पर जाम लगाकर प्रदर्शन किया। कस्बे में स्थित देवनारायण मंदिर पर गुर्जर समाज के लोग एकत्र हुए। यहां से रैली के रूप में कोटा-मांगरोल रोड सहित पुलिस थाने के पास दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक जाम लगाकर प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान सड़क के बीच में टायर जलाकर और नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान मौके पर तहसीलदार मदनगोपाल शर्मा, कानूनगो बंसीलाल मीणा, पटवारी शंभूदयाल स्वामी सहित तहसील प्रशासन मौजूद रहा। वहीं मांगरोल डिप्टी हेमंतकुमार गौतम, सीसवाली एसएचओ सुरेंद्रकुमार कुंतल सहित पुलिस लवाजमा तैनात रहा।जाम के दौरान वाहन चालकों एवं राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। गुर्जर समाज के लोगों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरना एवं प्रदर्शन किया। युवाओं ने टायर जलाए और राज्य सरकार से आरक्षण की मांग की एवं नेता बैंसला के समर्थन में नारे लगाए। इस दौरान जिला संयोजक ताराचंद गुर्जर, जिला प्रवक्ता ललित गुर्जर, नगर अध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण गुर्जर, तहसील अध्यक्ष बुधाराम, जोधराज गुर्जर, तहसील उपाध्यक्ष चौथमल गुर्जर, भोलाराम गुर्जर, जगन्नाथ गुर्जर, देव सेना के प्रदेश सचिव मायाराम गुर्जर, देव सेना के उपाध्यक्ष अर्जुन गुर्जर, तोलाराम गुर्जर, बाबूलाल गुर्जर, तुलसीराम गुर्जर, महेंद्र गुर्जर, राकेश मीणा, बालमुकुंद गुर्जर, दयाराम गुर्जर, वीरभान गुर्जर सहित बड़ी संख्या में गुर्जर समाज के लोग मौजूद थे।

एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर मांगा आरक्षणप्रदर्शन में कस्बे सहित आसपास के गांवों पाकलखेड़ा, सोनवा, उदयपुरिया, पाटुंदा, तेजाजी जलोदा सहित कई गांवों से गुर्जर समाज के लोग प्रदर्शन में सम्मिलित हुए। धरने को गुर्जर समाज के प्रतिनिधियों ने संबोधित किया। राकेश मीणा ने भी धरने को संबोधित किया। प्रदर्शन के बाद आंदोलनकारियों ने एसडीएम शत्रुघ्न गोचर को धरना स्थल पर बुलाकर आरक्षण की मांगों को लेकर एक ज्ञापन सौंपा।

