पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झुलसे संविदा बिजलीकर्मी की मौत:करंट से झुलसे संविदा बिजलीकर्मी की मौत, शव लेकर सीसवाली जीएसएस पर धरने पर बैठे लोग

सीसवाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 18 अक्टूबर को कृषि कनेक्शन दुरुस्त करते समय तार टूटकर गिरने से झुलसा था, ग्रामीणों ने की 20 लाख मुआवजा, आश्रितों को नौकरी की मांग

उदपुरिया निवासी संविदा बिजलीकर्मी 18 अक्टूबर को कृषि कनेक्शन की लाइन दुरुस्त करते समय 11 केवी लाइन का तार टूटकर गिरने से झुलस गया था। जिसकी गुरुवार सुबह जयपुर एसएमएस अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मृत्यु हो गई। गुरुवार शाम को जैसे ही शव गांव में पहुंचा, तो विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सीसवाली जीएसएस के बाहर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। इससे पहले सुबह कार्मिकों को जीएसएस के गेट पर ताला लगाकर बंद कर दिया था। ग्रामीण रात 8 बजे तक भी जीएसएस के बाहर शव लेकर धरने पर बैठे थे। ग्रामीणों ने आश्रितों को 20 लाख रुपए मुआवजा, पत्नी को नौकरी व मृतक की छह बेटियाें को गोद लेने की मांग का ज्ञापन तहसीलदार को दिया है।ग्रामीणों के अनुसार देशकंवर मेघवाल बिजली निगम एफआरटी टीम में संविदा पर कार्यरत था। वह 18 अक्टूबर को कृषि कनेक्शन पर फाल्ट सही करने गया था। इस दौरान 11केवी का तार टूटकर गिरने से झुलस गया। जिसे अंता से कोटा फिर जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। जयपुर अस्पताल में गुुरुवार सुबह उपचार के दौरान उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। इससे नाराज लोगों ने सुबह करीब साढ़े 10 बजे उदपुरिया 33केवी जीएसएस पर पहुंचकर बाहर से ताला लगाकर कार्मिकों को अंदर बंद कर दिया। समझाईश के बाद करीब 20 मिनट में कार्मिकों बाहर निकाला गया। इसके बाद उदपुरिया, सीसवाली, सोनवा,पापड़ली, पाटूंदा, पीपल्दा गांवों के लोग की भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई। मौके पर बिजली निगम के उच्चाधिकारियों को बुलाने की मांग करने लगे। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि बिजली निगम अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवार की मदद करें। मृतक के छह बेटियां हैं। इनकी पालन-पोषण की जिम्मेदारी बिजली निगम और सरकार ले। मृतक की पत्नी को नौकरी दी जाए और 20 लाख रुपए का मुअावजा दिया जाए। शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे जैसे ही मृतक का शव गांव में पहुंचा, तो ग्रामीण उसे लेकर जीएसएस के बाहर धरना स्थल पर बैठ गए। मौके पर तहसीलदार मदन गोपाल शर्मा, एसएचओ सुरेंद्र कुमार कुंतल आिद पहुंच गए। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि बिजली निगम के उच्चाधिकारियों को सुबह से ही मौके पर बुला रहे हैं, लेकिन दो जेईएन मौजूद हैं। जब बिजली के अधिकारियों को मौके पर आने और ज्ञापन में लिखी मांगों को पूरा नहीं करने तक धरने से नहीं हटेंगे। धरना स्थल पर उदपुरिया सरपंच विक्रम सिंह चौधरी, सत्यनारायण मीणा, राकेश मीणा, बलराम मीणा, बलराम मेघवाल, पूर्व सरपंच हंसराज मीणा, जितेंद्र चौधरी, शोभागमल मीणा, नंदकिशोर मीणा सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद थे। इस दौरान अंता से पहुंचे डीएसपी जिनेंद्र जैन भी ग्रामीणों से समझाईश की। अधिकारियों की समझाइश के बाद ग्रामीणों ने धरना समाप्त किया और शव लेकर रवाना हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें