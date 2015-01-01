पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना- वकील काे हमला कर किया घायल:बिजली चोरी करने से रोका तो वकील काे हमला कर किया घायल

तालेड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • घायल को खेत में छोड़कर भागे, हमलावर भाई और भतीजे पर पुलिस केस दर्ज, घटना से वकीलों में रोष

तालेड़ा उपखंड के गुमानपुरा गांव में तालेड़ा अभिभाषक धनराज मीणा के साथ भाई रामलाल व भतीजे विनोद मीणा ने कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर दिया। घायल अवस्था में खेत में छोड़कर फरार हो गए।वहीं, वकील के पिता छीतरलाल बीच-बचाव करने आए तो उनके साथ भी आरोपियों ने अभद्रता की। बाद में घायल वकील की पत्नी अस्पताल पहुंची। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही वकीलों ने अस्पताल जाकर घटना पर रोष जताया। घायल वकील धनराज के अनुसार उनके खेत पर बोरिंग के लिए लगे बिजली कनेक्शन से आरोपी बिजली चोरी कर मोटर चला रहे थे। जिन्हें बिजली चोरी करने से रोका तो रामलाल, विनोद, लक्ष्मण, हनुमान, बुद्धिप्रकाश व सुगनाबाई ने वकील के खेत का धोरा हांककर ट्रैक्टर छीन लिया। वकील ने थाने में केस दर्ज करवाया तो पुलिस ने जाकर ट्रैक्टर दिलवाया। इसके बाद सोमवार को वकील मीणा बूंदी से तालेड़ा अदालत आ रहे थे। उसी समय उनके हाली ने सूचना दी कि रामलाल बिजली चोरी कर मोटर चला रहा है। जिसे देखने के लिए खेत पर जाने लगे तो रास्ते में रामलाल व विनोद ने कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर दिया। वकील ने परिजनों से जान का खतरा बताते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन से कार्रवाई की मांग की है। सीआई महेशसिंह ने घायल वकील का मेडिकल कराकर प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया। हमलावराें की तलाश शुरू की है।वकील नहीं करेंगे पैरवीअभिभाषक परिषद ने वकील धनराज मीणा के साथ मारपीट के आरोपियों की पैरवी नहीं किए जाने का निर्णय लिया है। बार संरक्षक भंवरसिंह हाड़ा, अध्यक्ष अखिलेश जैन, सचिव अब्दुल रईस, अधिवक्ता उत्थान परिषद अध्यक्ष अनिल खिड़िया, सचिव कुलदीप दुबे, हेमराज राठौर, भागचंद मालव, मुख्तारअली भुट्टो, महावीर बैरागी, नरेश, नंदसिंह, अवधेश, रामप्रसाद, पंकज, नवीन गुर्जर, सुरेश खटाना, सहायक संघ अध्यक्ष रामप्रकाश पांचाल, जिम्मी खान, इमरान, कमल जैन, साबिर, सुजान, सुमित अाैर अदालत से जुड़े कर्मचारियों ने घटना पर रोष जताकर पुलिस प्रशासन से त्वरित कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

