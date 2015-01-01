पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायती राज चुनाव 2020:कल की पाेलिंग के लिए कलेक्टर ने तालेड़ा-जमीतपुरा के बूथाें पर जांचे इंतजाम

तालेड़ा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति के सदस्यों के चुनाव को लेकर सोमवार को होने वाले मतदान की व्यवस्थाओं के लिए कलेक्टर आशीष गुप्ता ने शनिवार को तालेड़ा-जमीतपुरा के बूथाें पर इंतजाम जांचे। उपखंड कार्यालय में कलेक्टर ने उपखंडस्तरीय अधिकारियों की मीटिंग बुलाकर निर्वाचन संबंधित दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर ने एसडीएम कमल मीणा से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया की जानकारी लेकर शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने को कहा। बैठक में डीएसपी दीपक गर्ग, बीडीओ नीरज शर्मा, तहसीलदार मोहनलाल जैन, तालेड़ा सीआई महेशसिंह संधु, केशवरायपाटन सीआई लखन मीणा, डाबी थानाधिकारी संपतसिंह, ब्लॉक सीएमओ मोहनलाल वर्मा मौजूद रहे।

मतदान के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने को चर्चा हुई। कलेक्टर ने बीडीओ को अधिकृत कर सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर पोलिंग पार्टी के लिए मास्क, सेनेटाइजर और हाइड्रोक्लोराइड की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को क्षेत्र की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने के साथ संवेदनशील पोलिंग बूथों पर विशेष निगरानी करने को कहा। सभी जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट को शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें