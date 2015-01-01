पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाेनाें प्रमुख दल हाेने लगे सक्रिय:जिला परिषद का वार्ड 8 हॉट सीट बना, कृषिमंडी अध्यक्ष और भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष अब आमने-सामने

तालेड़ा6 घंटे पहले
  • तालेड़ा उपप्रधान के लिए वार्ड 10 पर दावेदारी, दाेनाें प्रमुख दल हाेने लगे सक्रिय

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के नामांकन के अंतिम दिन आवेदनकर्ताओं की भीड़ रही। भाजपा- कांग्रेस से टिकट मिलने की कशमकश के बीच कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह बना रहा। जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए वार्ड 8 तालेड़ा हॉट सीट बनी है। कांग्रेस ने निवर्तमान कृषि उपज मंडी अध्यक्ष कमलेश चांदना को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। वहीं, भाजपा ने संगठन के जिला उपाध्यक्ष व पूर्व सरपंच पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा को मैदान में उतारा है। इसके साथ ही दाेनाें प्रमुख राजनीतिक दल सक्रिय हाेने लगे हैं।तालेड़ा पंस में प्रधान पद अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित होने के बाद उपप्रधान पद की दावेदारी को लेकर कांग्रेस ने सेवानिवृत्त ग्राम विकास अधिकारी चरणजीतसिंह को टिकट दिया है। भाजपा ने मंडल अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम गुर्जर को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। बरड़ क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस नेता युवराज राठौड़ को उपप्रधान बनाने के लिए कार्यकर्ता प्रचार करने लग गए। भाजपा व कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार की गणित बैठाने में लग गए। विधायक अशोक डोगरा ने भाजपा का प्रधान और जिला प्रमुख बनाने का दावा किया है। वहीं, कांग्रेस का प्रधान बनाने के लिए पूर्वमंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा, जगरूपसिंह रंधावा, अमित शर्मा, आशु गुर्जर कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क बना रहे हैं।जमीतपुरा से ग्राम विकास अधिकारी कैलाश मेघवाल के पिता रामकरण मेघवाल को कांग्रेस ने अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। भाजपा ने किसान नेता बाबूलाल मेघवाल को टिकट दिया है। प्रधान पद के प्रमुख दावेदार जलोदी के ईंटभट्टा व्यवसायी राजेश रायपुरिया को भाजपा ने ठीकरिया बंडूदा सीट से अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। जिला परिषद के वार्ड 2 से चुनाव लड़ रही भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय नाथूलाल गुर्जर की पुत्रवधू सुनीता गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी बनाने से कार्यकर्ता उत्साहित हैं।

बूंदी. जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने का सोमवार को अंतिम दिन होने से कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में सुबह से चुनावी माहौल बना रहा। नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए अभ्यर्थी अपने समर्थकों के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे। कई प्रत्याशी तो अपने छोटे बच्चों को लेकर वहां पहुंची तो कई महिला प्रत्याशी घूंघट में अाई। भाजपा की ओर से जिला परिषद चुनाव को लेकर प्रत्याशियों की सूची रविवार को ही जारी कर दी गई, लेकिन कांग्रेस की सूची सोमवार को इंतजार ही रहा, सूची जारी नहीं हुई।नाम वापसी 11 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तकजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता ने बताया कि पंचायतीराज आम चुनाव-2020 की नामांकन की प्रक्रिया के आखिर दिन सोमवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 363 अाैर जिला परिषद सदस्य पद के लिए 90 नामांकन पत्र भरे गए। उन्होंने बताया कि बूंदी पंचायत समिति में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 53 अभ्यर्थियों ने 59 नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए। केशवरायपाटन पंचायत समिति में 111 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा 132, तालेड़ा में 41 अभ्यर्थियों ने 45, हिंडौली में 66 अभ्यर्थियों ने 66 अाैर नैनवां में 58 अभ्यर्थियों ने 61 नामांकन पत्र भरे हैं। नामांकनपत्रों की संवीक्षा मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे हाेगी। नाम वापसी 11 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक की जा सकेगी। चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन एवं चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन 11 नवंबर को नाम वापसी का समय समाप्त होने के तुरंत बाद किया जाएगा।

