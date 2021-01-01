पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:14.60 करोड़ की लागत से बने 50 आरओ प्लांट, 20 करोड़ की लागत से 95 और बनाए, 37 पड़े हैं बंद

डेगाना5 घंटे पहले
  • तहसील क्षेत्र के अधिकतर गांवों में यही हालात, फ्लोराइड युक्त पानी पीने से ग्रामीणों में बढ़ा रोगों का खतरा

तहसील क्षेत्र के अधिकतर गांवों के आरओ प्लांट बंद होने के कारण लोगों को मीठा पानी नसीब नहीं हो रहा है। जिस कारण से लोग फ्लोराइड युक्त पानी पीकर स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ झेल रहे है। उल्लेखनीय है कि भाजपा सरकार के समय 14.60 करोड़ की लागत से 50 आरओ प्लांट बनाए गए थे। वहीं वर्तमान में करीब 20 करोड़ की लागत से 95 आरओ प्लांट का निर्माण और करवाया जा चुका है मगर इनमें से 37 आरओ प्लांट बंद पड़े है।

नतीजतन लोगों काे परेशानी झेलते हुए फ्लोराइड युक्त पानी पीना पड़ रहा है। दोनों पार्टियों की सरकारों ने जनता को पानी पिलाने के लिए भले ही पैसा खर्च किया हो मगर आमजन को कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ है। कुछ नेताओँ और अधिकारियों की अनदेखी से जनता के लिए खर्च किया गया पैसा व्यर्थ चला गया। नतीजतन तकरीबन प्लांट बंद पड़े है। गौरतलब है कि चुई, जालसू खुर्द, गूंदीसर, जाखेड़ा, इग्यासनी, बामणा खुर्द, सूर्यनगर, कुत्यासनी सहित कुल 37 आरओ प्लांट बंद पड़े है।

जिम्मेदार बोले- जल्द करेंगे समस्या का समाधान
डेगाना विधायक विजयपाल मिर्धा ने बताया कि खराब आरओ प्लांट की जल्द मरम्मत करवाई जाएगी। जिन गांवों में प्लांट खराब है वहां तकनीकी ऑपरेटर से सुचारू करवाया जाएगा। वहीं जलदाय विभाग के एईएन दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि डेगाना क्षेत्र में जितने भी प्लांट बंद है। उसकी देखभाल के लिए निजी कंपनियों काे काम सौंपा गया है, जो राज्य सरकार के अधीन आती है।

फ्लोराइडयुक्त पानी से बीमारियों का खतरा
अधिकतर गांवों में खारे पानी की समस्या है। लोगों को फ्लोराइडयुक्त पानी पीने से बीमार होने का अंदेशा बना है। लेकिन सरकार की योजनाओं को अधिकारी व ठेकेदार मिलकर कोई योजनाओं को पूर्ण रूप से क्रियान्वित नहीं होने देते है। ऐसे में लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गुणसली सरपंच मानवेंद्र गवलिया ने बताया कि गांव में आरओ प्लांट लगा है, लेकिन खराब होने से पीने का पानी उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है। कई बार प्रशासन को अवगत करवाया गया मगर कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

वहीं डेगाना के सुशील झुंझाड़िया ने बताया कि लाखों की लागत से बने आरओ प्लांट की ठीक तरह से मरम्मत नहीं हो पा रही है। वहीं मशीनें भी आए दिन खराब हो जाती है। इसके लिए कोई मॉनिटरिंग नहीं कर रहा है। ग्रामीण राजू राम झुंझाड़िया ने बताया कि गांव में आर ओ प्लांट खराब होने के कारण दूर से पीने का पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। वहीं टैंकर के भाव महंगे होने के कारण आम आदमी के लिए परेशानी बनी हुई है।

