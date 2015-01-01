पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:कांग्रेस पार्टी में आम सहमति से ही होगा सभी उम्मीदवारों का चयन : मिर्धा

डेगाना5 घंटे पहले
  • नामों को लेकर तीसरे दिन भी चर्चा जारी, लगातार चल रहा बैठकों का दौर

नागौर रोड स्थित कांग्रेस कार्यालय में पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक रिछपाल सिंह मिर्धा, विधायक विजयपाल मिर्धा ने कहा कि उम्मीदवारों को लेकर आम कार्यकर्ताओं और ग्रामीण नेताओं के साथ बैठकर गहन मंथन किया जा रहा है। कांग्रेस पार्टी इन चुनावों में पार्टी के कर्मठ और ईमानदार तथा जीतने वाले स्थानीय कार्यकर्ता को ही टिकट देगी। इसे लेकर सभी सीटों पर आम सहमति बनाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। शनिवार से टिकट बांटने का कार्य भी आरंभ कर दिया जाएगा, जिससे समय पर ही नामांकन के लिए आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया जा सके।

बैठक में पूर्व जिला जज हरसुखराम पूनिया, रामलाल मुवाल, शिवनाथ सिंह, सीताराम बिन्दा, पुरखाराम कागट, हरिप्रसाद शर्मा राजलोता, रामदेव सोहू, रामस्वरूप टेलर, नेनूराम प्रजापत, दीपक अग्रावत, वैद्य राजू खण्डेलवाल, इब्राहिम खान, मुकेश टांडी, मोहनराम सींवर, छोटूराम गुगड़वाल आदि मौजूद रहे। इसी प्रकार से भाजपा की ओर से लगभग प्रत्याशियों की चयन प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है और शनिवार को नामांकन भरने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

डेगाना और भैरून्दा पंचायत समितियों में उम्मीदवारों के चयन को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस में बैठकों के माध्यम से गहन मंथन एवं चर्चाओं का दौर पिछले कई दिनों से जारी है। नामांकन करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों के पास अब शनिवार और सोमवार का दिन ही बचा है। लेकिन दोनों ही पार्टियों के द्वारा अभी तक अपने अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी नहीं की गई है।

चुनावों को लेकर लगातार पार्टियों की ओर से बैठकों का दौर जारी है। पार्टियां समर्थकों और पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा कर रही है ताकि जमीनी हकीकत का सही सही अंदाजा लगाकर चुनावों में प्रत्याशी को उतारा जा सके। चुनावों को लेकर नेता सीधे ग्रामीण और ढाणी स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क साध रहे है।

इससे वे किस पक्ष में वोटरों की हवा चल रही है इसका अंदाजा लगाने में जुटे हुए है। हालांकि पार्टियों को अपने पुराने वोट बैंक और नए वोटरों में समन्वय बैठाने में ताकत लगानी पड़ रही है। लेकिन स्थानीय नेता इस काम में पूरी तरह जुटे हुए है।

