ज्ञापन:झूठे मुकदमों के खिलाफ डेगाना में भाजपा ने प्रदर्शन कर दिया ज्ञापन

डेगाना17 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस अधीक्षक नागौर के नाम सीआई को दिया गया ज्ञापन

पिछले दिनों हुए पंचायत समिति डेगाना के प्रधान चुनाव में क्रास वोटिंग के बाद भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच सदस्यों की खरीद-फरोक्त को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद भाजपा के निर्वाचित सदस्य तथा प्रधान के उम्मीदवार रहे वार्ड संख्या 13 के डाॅ. हनुमान राम जाजुंदा और अनेक भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ एससी एसटी एक्ट सहित अनेक आपराधिक धाराओं में झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज करवा कर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस द्वारा परेशान और प्रताड़ित किए जाने के खिलाफ मंगलवार को पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री अजयसिंह किलक के नेतृत्व में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया तथा बाद में पुलिस थाना डेगाना जाकर कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस अधीक्षक नागौर के नाम से सीआई राजपाल सिंह चौधरी को ज्ञापन दिया।

पूर्व मंत्री किलक ने बताया कि कांग्रेस द्वारा राजनैतिक द्वेषता के चलते बिना वजह अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों से पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ मुकदमे दर्ज करवा दिए गए और राजनैतिक दबाव से डेगाना थाने के पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा निर्वाचित जन प्रतिनिधियों और कार्यकर्ताओं के घरों पर दबिश देकर परिजनों को धमकाया जा रहा है, जिससे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में रोष व्याप्त है। पूर्व मंत्री ने बताया कि उक्त प्रकरण में डिप्टी डेगाना द्वारा अभी तक जांच भी शुरू नहीं की गई लेकिन पुलिस द्वारा जबरन कार्यकर्ताओं के घरों पर जाकर प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है।

ज्ञापन देने वालों में भाजपा नेता बिरदीचंद तोषनीवाल, जिला परिषद सदस्य मनीष चौधरी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह रेवंत, भंवरलाल धोजक, जितेन्द्र दाधीच, बेनीगोपाल शर्मा, ओम प्रकाश टेलर, बृजकिशोर, सज्जन माली, पुरुषोत्तम नावंधर, जयराम जाजुन्दा, रामनिवास जाजुन्दा, सुशील जांगिड़, मुकेश रांकावत, सोहन डारा सहित ग्राम चांदारूण और आस पास के गांवों से आए भाजपा कार्यकर्ता प्रमुख रहे।
यह कांग्रेस की ओछी हरकत : किलक
भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री रहे अजयसिंह किलक ने बताया कि ये पूरा मामला राजनीति से प्रेरित है और झूठा है। भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं को परेशान करने तथा कार्यकर्ताओं पर दबाव बनाने को लेकर कांग्रेस द्वारा इस तरह की ओछी हरकत की जा रही है। जो अशोभनीय है। इससे समाज में आपस में दूरियां बढेगी।

