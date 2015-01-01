पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक पहल:पाैत्री की शादी में दादी ने 300 गायों को शादी का निमंत्रण देकर खिलाया हलवा

  • आगामी 3 दिन तक गायों को लापसी, हलवा, चारा सहित विभिन्न व्यंजन खिलाएंगे

शहर की श्री गोपाल गोशाला में शुक्रवार को एक अनूठा आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें गंगादेवी मानधणा पत्नी स्व. गिरधालाल ने अपनी पौत्री की शादी में गौशाला की गायों को शादी का निमंत्रण दिया। इसके तहत गायों के लिए सामूहिक भोज का आयोजन किया। गौशाला के अध्यक्ष रतनलाल खटोड ने बताया कि ऐसे आयोजनों से समाज को फिजूल खर्ची रोकने, गौ सेवा करने एवं धन का सदुपयोग करने की सीख मिलती है। उन्होंने बताया की शुक्रवार को गंगा देवी की पौत्री और अनिल सरिता मानधणा की पुत्री श्रेया की शादी के उपलक्ष पर मानधणा परिवार की ओर से ये पहल करते हुए आयोजन किया। गोशाला की 300 गायों को हलवा बनाकर और चारा खिलाया। उन्होंने बताया कि ये आयोजन आगामी तीन दिनों 12 दिसंबर तक और चलेगा। जिसमें गायों को लापसी सहित हलवा आदि के व्यंजन बनाकर खिलाया जायेगा। गायों को पौष्टिक चारा भी परिवार की ओर खिलाया जायेगा। इस अवसर पर गौशाला अध्यक्ष रतनलाल खटोड, शिवप्रसाद भूतडा, सत्यनारायण अटल, गजाधर भूतडा, बेनी गोपाल शर्मा, ओमप्रकाश टेलर, लक्ष्मीनारायण खटोड, रामकुवांर खटोड, राधेश्याम टेलर तथा नटवर लाल सारडा सहित शहर के गणमान्य नागरिक माैजूद रहे। इस पहल की सराहना करते हुए मानधणा परिवार का साधुवाद किया।

