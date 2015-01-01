पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:लाडनूं में तीसरे दिन सात नामांकन पेश

डेगानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कांग्रेस की ओर से अभी कोई नाम निर्देशन नहीं, लगातार हो रही है चुनावी बैठकें

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनावों में नामांकन करने के शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन डेगाना पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए आठ उम्मीदवारों ने दलबल के साथ आकर उपखण्ड अधिकारी मुकेश चौधरी के समक्ष नामांकन फार्म प्रस्तुत किया। जिसमें पांच ने भाजपा से तो दो उम्मीदवारों ने कांग्रेस से तथा एक ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपना नामांकन सौंपा।

एसडीएम ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को नामांकन के तीसरे दिन फार्म भरने वालों में वार्ड 7 से भाजपा की कमल कंवर पत्नी मोहनसिंह सांजू, वार्ड 6 हरकरणराम पुत्र बक्ताराम भाजपा, भाजपा की ही मैनादेवी पत्नी फत्तुराम ने वार्ड 14 से, भाजपा के ही डाॅ. हनुमान पुत्र शंकरलाल चादारूण ने वार्ड 13 से, और सुरेश पुत्र अम्बालाल ने भी भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप से वार्ड 20 से अपना नामांकन भरा।

इसी प्रकार से वार्ड संख्या 10 से पूजा चोयल पत्नी प्रभू राम ने कांग्रेस ओर गीतादेवी पत्नी उगराराम ने कांग्रेस से ही वार्ड 18 से नामांकन देकर अपनी उम्मीदवारी प्रस्तुत की। वार्ड संख्या 23 से जयसिंह पुत्र लालसिंह ने निर्दलीय प्रत्यासी के रूप में नामांकन भरा। नामांकन भरने की अन्तिम तारीख 9 नवंबर है।

चुनावी गतिविधियां तेज, दूसरे दिन 6 जनों ने नामांकन पेश किया, सभी भाजपा के

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के तीसरे दिन 7 नाम निर्देशन पत्रों सहित कुल 8 नामांकन भरे जा चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को नामांकन भरने वालों में पूर्व प्रधान पुष्पा कंवर कोयल, प्रताप सिंह कोयल, पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य मीरा कालेरा सुनारी और कमलेश चौधरी रताऊ शामिल है।

यहां से कुल भाजपा के 5 और निर्दलीय 3 नामांकन हो चुके हैं। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी (पंचायत) एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत ने बताया कि पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 के क्रम में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय में पंचायत समिति सदस्य हेतु 7 नाम निर्देशन फार्म प्राप्त हुए। अब तक कुल 8 नाम निर्देशन फार्म प्राप्त हो चुके हैं।

स्वीप अभियान पर दिया जोर
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (कलेक्टर) द्वारा पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 के संदर्भ में शुक्रवार को विडियो कान्फ्रेसिंग में चुनाव संबंधी निर्देश प्रदान किये गये। जिनकी अनुपालना में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी(पंचायत) रामावतार कुमावत ने पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी, मुख्य ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी, बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी तथा प्रोगामर सूचना एवं प्रौद्यागिकी एवं संचार विभाग को निर्देशित किया। स्वीप कार्ड, विचार-संगोष्ठी आदि के माध्यम से मतदान दिवस 5 दिसम्बर को मतदान हेतु आमजन को प्रेरित करना है।

नवसृजित पंचायत समिति भैरूंदा में शुक्रवार को मंडल सदस्य के लिए तीन आवेदन भरे गए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने बताया कि वार्ड संख्या 7 से जसवंत सिंह भाजपा, गजेंद्र सिंह निर्दलीय, आलनियावास से साहिल कुरैशी ने अपना पर्चा दाखिल किया। उम्मीदवार अपने समर्थकों के साथ दमखम दिखाते हुए पर्चा भरने पहुंचे। 19 वार्डों के लिए पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में मंडल सदस्य के लिए आवेदन लिए जायेंगे। इस मौके पर मोतीराम गौरा, मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र वैष्णव, उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश व्यास, महामंत्री हेमेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, अमर दास वैष्णव, मान सिंह जोधा मौजूद रहे।

पंचायतराज चुनाव के तहत मकराना पंचायत समिति से मण्डल सदस्य के लिए शुक्रवार को छह जनों ने नामांकन पेश किए है। सभी नामांकन भारतीय जनता पार्टी उम्मीदवार के तौर पर पेश किए गए है। दो दिनों में आठ जने नामांकन पेश कर चुके हैं।

निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी सैयद शीराज अली जैदी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को भाजपा पार्टी से वार्ड 5 से सुमिता पत्नी अजय भींचर, वार्ड 17 से मदनाराम पुत्र बक्साराम, वार्ड 14 से दामुदेवी पत्नी अमर सिंह, वार्ड 18 से सायर कंवर पत्नी मूल सिंह, वार्ड 4 से ओमप्रकाश पुत्र बन्नाराम व वार्ड 10 से कमला पत्नी चेलाराम ने नामांकन पेश किया है। भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड 5 से नामांकन पेश करने वाली सुमिता पूर्व विधायक श्रीराम भींचर के बेटे अजय भींचर की पत्नी है। 5 नवंबर को निर्दलीय के रूप में वार्ड 15 से दशरथ सिंह पुत्र चैनसिंह व वार्ड 20 से सुवादेवी पत्नी ओमप्रकाश ने नामांकन पेश किया है।

