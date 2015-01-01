पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:डेगाना अस्पताल में 24 लाख से बनेगी ट्रोमा यूनिट

डेगाना4 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक की अनुशंषा पर सरकार ने दी स्वीकृति

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में होने वाले गंभीर घायलों को बचाने के लिए डेगाना के अस्पताल में ट्रोमा यूनिट की स्थापना की जाएगी, जिससे गंभीर रूप से घायलों को अजमेर के अस्पताल जैसी इमरजेंसी चिकित्सा की सुविधा मिलने लगेगी। अस्पताल प्रभारी डाॅ. संजय केडिया ने इसकी जानकारी देकर बताया कि डेगाना विधायक विजयपाल मिर्धा के प्रयासों के बाद राज्य सरकार ने इसके लिए डेगाना में ट्रोमा यूनिट लगाने के लिए 24 लाख रुपयों की स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी है, जो नागौर जिले में एकमात्र डेगाना को मिली है।

उन्होंने बताया कि नेशनल हाईवे और विभिन्न गांवों की सड़कों पर आए दिन होने वाले सड़क हादसों में गंभीर रूप से घायल होने वाले मरीजों की जान बचाने में ये यूनिट अति उपयोगी साबित होगी। डाॅ. केडिया ने बताया की इस यूनिट के लग जाने के बाद डेगाना के अस्पताल में मरीजों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस युनिट में 24 लाख की लागत से 36 प्रकार के आधुनिक उपकरण लगेंगे।

  • खाटू से सांजू, डेगाना, ईड़वा होते हुए मेड़ता की ओर जाने वाले नेशनल हाइवे तथा डेगाना सहित आसपास के गंावों की ओर जाने वाली व्ययस्तम सड़कों पर बाइक, बस सहित विभिन्न वाहनों से आए दिन होने वाले सड़क हादसों में लोगों को गंभीर चोटें आती है। जिसमें कई बार त्वरित इलाज के अभाव में घायल मरीज की मौत तक हो जाती है, जिसे देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री से डेगाना में ट्रोमा यूनिट की मांग की, जिस पर उन्होंने स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी। - विजयपाल मिर्धा, विधायक, डेगाना।
