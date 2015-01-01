पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:सुबह 5:30 बजे : पत्नी बाथरूम में गई थी, कमरे में आग लगी, बेड पर सो रहे पति की जलने से मौत

डीडवाना2 घंटे पहले
कमरे में लगी आग के बाद जला सामान।
  • प्रथम दृष्टया- शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, मृतक के पिता ने डीडवाना थाने में मर्ग दर्ज कराया

डीडवाना नगर के दोजराज गणेश मंदिर के पास रामनगर में एक स्वयं के मकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से एक युवक की जिंदा जलकर मौत हो गई, जिसका परिजनों की प्राथमिक रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस ने मर्ग में मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। नगर के दोजराज गणेश मंदिर के पास रामनगर में एक मकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने के कारण आग लग गई।

दुर्घटना में मकान में रह रहे विजय कुमार मीणा पुत्र भंवरलाल उम्र करीब 30 वर्ष की मौत हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में कक्ष में रखा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। मंगलवार सुबह हुई घटना के बाद यह सूचना पूरे शहर में फैल गई। पूर्ण रूप से जले हुए व्यक्ति को बांगड़ अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने व्यक्ति को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मृतक विजय
डीडवाना के रामनगर क्षेत्र की घटना, नागौर से पहुंची एफएसएल टीम ने जुटाए साक्ष्य

शव को ले जाती पुलिस।
प्रात: करीब 5.30 बजे मृतक की पत्नी रूम से निकलकर घर के नीचे की दिशा में बाथरूम में गई हुई थी, इस दौरान आग लग गई। हालांकि आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट माना जा रहा है। सीआई नरेन्द्र जाखड़ मय जाप्ता घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। हालांकि पुलिस मामले की जांच भी कर रही है कि आखिर यह घटना घटित कैसे हुई।

प्रारम्भिक तौर पर मर्ग में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। मृतक पहले राधेय होटल चलाता था और वर्तमान में एक किराणा की दुकान चला रहा था। मृतक का भाई राधेश्याम बीएलओ है। मृतक के दो बच्चे भी है। एफएसएल टीम भी पहुंची।

मेडिकल रिपोर्ट का इंतजार : सीआई
सीआई नरेंद्र जाखड़ ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक तौर पर मृतक के पिता की ओर से मर्ग में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। जांच जारी है। मेडिकल रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है। फिलहाल शॉर्ट सर्किट लगने से आग लगने के बाद अंदर हुए धुंए के कारण घुटन से मौत हो गई और आग की लपटों में पूरी तरह झुलस गया। परिवार की ओर से किसी पर कोई संदेह नहीं किया गया है, फिर भी जांच जारी है।

