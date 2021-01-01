पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशि:सड़क पर मिले 46 हजार रूपए का असली हकदार पहुंचा एडीएम कार्यालय

डीडवाना2 घंटे पहले
  • भास्कर का जताया आभार, एडीएम कार्यालय में ही सुपुर्द करवाई थी राशि

ईमानदारी जब इंसान में कायम रहती है तो निश्चित रूप से वह ईमानदारी किसी न किसी के लिए सार्थक होती है और ऐसी ही ईमानदारी का परिचय एक व्यक्ति द्वारा दिया गया था और उस व्यक्ति की ईमानदारी की भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर के बाद वास्तविक व्यक्ति को उसका लाभ मिल पाया। जिसने तहे दिल से ईमानदार व्यक्ति व भास्कर का आभार व्यक्त किया है।

डीडवाना शहर के ग्रामीण बैंक के पास बुधवार को भंवरलाल पुत्र जीवण गुर्जर नामक व्यक्ति को नगद राशि 46 हजार रुपए बीच सड़क पर मिले थे। कोर्ट परिसर पहुंचकर एडवोकेट महेन्द्र खिलेरी व नरपत जोया की मदद से भंवरलाल ने बंद लिफाफे में राशि एडीएम कार्यालय में जमा करा दी थी।

गुरुवार को भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद रूपए का असली हकदार तरूण सोनी पुत्र रामू सोनी ने सबसे पहले नरपत जोया व महेन्द्र खिलेरी से सम्पर्क किया और उस व्यक्ति से मिले जिसको यह राशि मिली। संबंधित नोटों के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी भी भास्कर को मिली इससे यह निश्चित हो गया कि राशि तरूण सोनी की है जो बैंक में रूपए जमा कराने जा रहा था और जहां राशि गिरी उस जगह पर लगे सीसी फुटेज में यह प्रमाणित भी हो गया।

जो राशि एडीएम कार्यालय में जमा है गुरूवार को मिल सकती थी मगर क्षेत्र के एडीएम अपने अधीनस्थ लाडऩूं, कुचामन क्षेत्र मे नगर पालिका चुनाव की वजह से कार्यालय में उपस्थित नहीं थे इसलिए उक्त राशि शुक्रवार को तरूण सोनी को दी गई। तरूण के पिता रामरत्न ने बताया कि इस प्रकार के ईमानदार व्यक्ति को हमने पारितोषिक देने की भी चेष्ठा की मगर उन्होंने कुछ भी लेने से इन्कार कर दिया।

