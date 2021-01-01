पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेप:फिक्सेशन के एरियर का भुगतान व कोरोना ड्यूटी से हटा उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में लगाने के लिए बीसीएमओ ने लिए 10 हजार रुपए

डीडवाना2 घंटे पहले
बीसीएमओ डॉ. राजाराम शर्मा ट्रेप कार्रवाई के दौरान। - Dainik Bhaskar
बीसीएमओ डॉ. राजाराम शर्मा ट्रेप कार्रवाई के दौरान।
  • शाम 7 बजे एएनएम की शिकायत पर एसीबी ने की ट्रेप की कार्रवाई
  • 20 हजार की थी मांग, एएनएम उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र सिंघाना में है कार्यरत, एसीबी ने कार्यालय में ही रुपए लेते किया ट्रेप, सीकर एसीबी ने की कार्रवाई

कोरोना काल के बीच चिकित्सा विभाग के महत्वपूर्ण पद पर कार्यरत उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजाराम शर्मा 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत के साथ एसीबी के हाथों चढ़ गए। शर्मा को सीकर एसीबी डीएसपी जाकिर अख्तर की टीम द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया। कार्रवाई के दौरान बीसीएमओ अपनी कुर्सी पर ही बैठा रहा।

जानकारी के अनुसार सरिता कुमारी उम्र करीब 35 वर्ष भिंवाणी हरियाणा निवासी एएनएम उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र सिंघाना डीडवाना क्षेत्र में कार्यरत से फिक्सेशन के एरियर का भुगतान दिलाने व कोरोना सर्वे ड्यूटी से हटाकर पुन: उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र सिंघाना में लगाए जाने के संबंध में 20 हजार रुपए की मांग करना व मांग के अनुशरण में एएनएम से 10 हजार रूपए बतौर रिश्वत राशि रंग हाथों गिरफ्तार करने की कार्यवाही शुक्रवार को शाम 7 बजे की गई। जानकारी के अनुसार एसीबी अब पुरानी शिकायतों को भी खंगाल रही है।
लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी कर्मचारियों की शिकायतें आती रहती थी, सबूत नहीं थे
बीसीएमओ के संबंध में लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी कई बार दबी आवाज से कर्मचारियों ने शिकायत की थी मगर कार्यवाही नहीं हो पाई। आखिर 14 दिसम्बर को मांग का सत्यापन कर लिया गया था और शुक्रवार को ट्रेप की कार्यवाही उन्हीं के कार्यालय में कर ली गई।

इस एसीबी की टीम में पुलिस निरीक्षक सुरेशचन्द, रोहिताश्व सिंह, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, सुशिला, रामनिवास व सुरेन्द्र कुमार की टीम द्वारा कार्यवाही की गई हैं। बीसीएमओ राजाराम शर्मा मूलतया निम्बी जोधा निवासी है और वही आवास है और प्रतिदिन निम्बी जोधा से डीडवाना आवागमन करते हैं।
पुख्ता की कार्रवाई : इसलिए दो बार किया गया राशि का सत्यापन
इस कार्रवाई से पहले दो बार मांग सत्यापन किया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार 14 दिसंबर 2020 और 28 जनवरी को सत्यापन किया गया। सबूत पुश्ता होने के बाद एसीबी ने कार्रवाई कर दी। गत सत्यापन के बाद एक और सत्यापन किया गया।
बीसीएमओ शर्मा को इसी साल होना था सेवानिवृत्त, लेकिन धरे गए
खास बात यह है कि इसी वर्ष बीसीएमओ शर्मा सेवानिवृत्त भी होने वाले हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात तो यह है कि जिस एएनएम द्वारा परेशान होकर शिकायत की गई थी वह पिछले कई दिनों से पैर से लाचार भी है और चलने मे उसे भारी दिक्कत होती है और इसी मजबूरी का फायदा बीसीएमओ ने उठा लिया।

