अभियान:कोरोना से बचाव और रोकथाम के लिए डीडवाना-डेगाना में साइकिल रैली निकाली, लोगों को किया जागरूक, 1465 स्टीकर चिपकाए

डीडवानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीडवाना. कोरोना जागरूकता के तहत साइकिल रैली को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना करते हुए।
  • कुचामन सिटी और लाडनूं में भी नगर पालिका की ओर से चलाए जा रहे हैं जागरूकता कार्यक्रम

महामारी कोरोना से बचाव व रोकथाम के नगरपालिका द्वारा गुरुवार को प्रात 7 बजे स्थानीय साईकिल संघ के संचालक डॉ. चंद्रेश पारीक, डॉ. श्रवण बाटण, डॉ. यशपाल लोमरोड, डॉ. सुरेश कलवानिया, कनक सोनी, वीरेंद्र सिंह व उनके साथियों के सहयोग से विशाल साईकिल रैली का आयोजन किया गया। पालिका अध्यक्ष रचना होलानी द्वारा रैली को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। रैली पालिका कार्यालय से होते हुए सम्पूर्ण शहर में भ्रमण कर पुन: पालिका कार्यालय पहुंची।

पालिका द्वारा स्थानीय बस स्टैण्ड पर मास्क वितरण केन्द्र की स्थापना की गई है, जिसके माध्यम से आमजन को मास्क वितरण किया जा रहा है। वहीं पालिका द्वारा तीन टीमों का गठन कर सम्पूर्ण पालिका क्षेत्र में नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के कुल 1465 स्टीकर चिपकाये गये। शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर कोरोना से बचाव एवं मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं के होर्डिंग्स एवं बैनर लगवाये गये।

पालिका टीम द्वारा शहर के सम्पूर्ण वार्ड, इन्दिरा रसोई में लाभान्वित होने वाले व्यक्तियों, बस स्टेण्ड, सब्जी मण्डी एवं विभिन्न सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर निशुल्क 1050 मास्क वितरण किये गये। ईओ बसन्त कुमार सैनी, सहायक अभियन्ता मुकेश कुमार, कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता रामेश्वर जाट, राजेन्द्र सिंह पंवार, रामचन्द्र पूनिया, महेश कुमार चायल, किशोर कुमार, राजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत, फताराम, बेगराज फायरमैन, दीपचन्द, इन्द्रचन्द, राकेश व सफाई कर्मचारियों के सहयोग से सम्पूर्ण शहर में स्टीकर चस्पा व मास्क वितरण किया गया।

