पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

श्रद्धांजलि:मोडियावट में शहीद चंद्राराम के नाम से हुआ सरकारी स्कूल का नामकरण

डीडवाना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण बोले- स्कूल के नामकरण से शहीद को मिली सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के गांव मोडियावट के राउप्रावि का नाम गांव के शहीद चन्द्राराम के नाम किए जाने पर लाडनूं विधायक मुकेश भाकर का विद्यालय परिवार एवं गांव के लोगों द्वारा कोविड-19 की पालना के तहत स्वागत किया गया। संस्था प्रधान शब्बीर खान व व्यवस्थापक तिलोकचंद ने बताया कि विधायक मुकेश भाकर की अनुशंसा पर इस विद्यालय का नाम गांव के ही शहीद चन्द्राराम के नाम से राज्य सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से किया गया है, जो शहीद को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है।

इस मौके पर विधायक मुकेश भाकर ने कहा कि देश की सुरक्षा करते हुए इस छोटे से गांव के जांबाज सिपाही ने आतंकवादियों का खात्मा करते हुए शहीद होकर गांव का नाम रोशन किया है। इस दौरान विधायक द्वारा शहीद वीरांगना एवं उनके परिवार का भी सम्मान किया गया। सीबीईओ मुंशी खान ने अध्यक्षता करते हुए कहा कि विद्यालय का नाम शहीद के नाम से होने से सदियों तक नाम अजर-अमर रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें