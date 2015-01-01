पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सव:कॉलेज में एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने मनाया स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा

डीडवाना4 घंटे पहले
राजकीय बांगड़ महाविद्यालय में 2 राज बटालियन चूरू के कमांडिंग अधिकारी गणेश भट्ट के मार्गदर्शन एवं एनसीसी अधिकारी अविनाश अग्रवाल एवं बजरंग लाल मुंड के सानिध्य में एनसीसी विंग के कैडेट्स ने उत्साहपूर्वक स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा मनाया। सहायक आचार्य एवं एनसीसी प्रभारी अविनाश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि महाविद्यालय में स्वच्छता पखवाड़े के दौरान एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने शीतल कुण्ड बालाजी मन्दिर परिसर स्थित उद्यान की सफाई की। इस दौरान कैडेट्स ने ऐतिहासिक अम्बेडकर सर्किल स्थित अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा एवं उसके आसपास की भी सफाई की।

कैडेट्स ने इसके माध्यम से समाज में सामुदायिक एवं सार्वजनिक ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों एवं पार्कों को स्वच्छ बनाने एवं संरक्षित रखने हेतु जनचेतना का कार्य किया। प्रोफेसर अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस दौरान पर्यावरण के लिये सबसे घातक प्लास्टिक के उपयोग एवं वितरण की जगह कपड़े एवं जूट के बने बैग्स के उपयोग को बढ़ावा देने और प्लास्टिक को प्रतिबंधित करने हेतु एक जनचेतना रैली का आयोजन भी किया गया। प्राचार्य चतरसिंह डोटासरा ने बताया कि कोविड-19 एक महामारी है परन्तु पर्यावरण संरक्षण हेतु जन जागृति लाकर इसे एक अवसर में बदला जा सकता है।

