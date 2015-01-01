पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:जिले की 13 तहसीलों में से शेष रही डीडवाना भी जल्द होगी ऑनलाइन

डीडवाना12 मिनट पहले
  • लैंड्स रिकॉर्ड मॉर्डनाईजेशन प्रोग्राम अन्तर्गत होगी ऑनलाइन

राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना डिजिटल इंडिया लैंड रिकॉर्ड मॉडर्नाइजेशन प्रोग्राम अन्तर्गत संपूर्ण नागौर जिला ऑनलाइन होने की ओर अग्रसर है। जिले की 13 तहसीलों में से केवल एकमात्र शेष रही तहसील डीडवाना को ऑनलाइन करने का कार्य प्रक्रियाधीन है, जो अन्तिम चरण में है। कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी के निर्देशानुसार जिला स्तर एवं तहसील स्तर से पूर्ण तैयारी चल रही है। इस कार्य को लेकर शनिवार को एसडीएम अंशुल सिंह बेनीवाल, नायब तहसीलदार जवाराराम, डीआरपी कपिल देव शर्मा ने तहसील के ऑफिस कानूनगो, भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षकों और पटवारियों साथ बैठक की। बैठक में एसडीएम अंशुल सिंह बेनीवाल ने उपस्थित कार्मिकों से जल्द ही बकाया कार्य पूर्ण कर तहसील को शीघ्र ही ऑनलाइन करने के निर्देश दिये।

इसी कार्य से जिला मुख्यालय से पहुंचे कपिल देव शर्मा जिला डीआरपी ने ऑनलाइन के सम्बन्ध में विस्तृत जानकारी दी। नायब तहसीलदार जवाराराम ने डीडवाना ने भी उक्त कार्य प्राथमिकता से पूर्ण करने की हिदायत समस्त कर्मिकों को दी। कपिल देव शर्मा ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना डिजिटल इंडिया लैण्ड- रिकॉर्ड मॉडर्नाइजेशन प्रोग्राम अन्तर्गत आम काश्तकार घर बैठे जमाबंदी, खेतों के नक्शे एवं गिरदावरी नकल ऑनलाइन प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।

ऑनलाइन तहसीलों में काश्तकार द्वारा प्रस्तुत ई-साइन, राजस्व रिकार्ड (जमाबन्दी, नक्शा, गिरदावरी इत्यादि) किसी भी प्रकार के कार्यालय और न्यायालय में मान्य होंगे। ऑनलाइन तहसीलों में पटवारी से राजस्व रिकार्ड जमाबन्दी, नक्शा, गिरदावरी की नकल लेने की आवश्यकता नहीं रखते हुए काश्तकार प्रमाणित राजस्व रिकार्ड प्रस्तुत करने हेतु ई-साइन युक्त राजस्व रिकार्ड निर्धारित शुल्क के साथ अपना खाता वेबसाइट से स्वयं प्राप्त कर सकते हैं एवं केवल देखने के लिये बिना किसी शुल्क देख सकते हैं।

ऑनलाइन तहसीलों में जमाबंदियां ऑनलाइन के साथ ई-साइन हो गई है एवं गिरदावरी नकल को भी ई-साईन करने का कार्य चल रहा है। इसी तरह नक्शा भी ऑनलाइन किये जा चुके हैं, लेकिन ई-साइन प्रक्रियाधीन है। ऑनलाइन तहसीलों में नामान्तरकरण भी ऑनलाइन ही दर्ज हो रहे है। काश्तकार अपना खाता वेबसाइट पर नामान्तरकरण के लिये आवेदन भी कर सकते हैं। इस प्रकार आमजन काश्तकार को राजस्व रिकार्ड नकल/नामान्तकरण के लिये भटकने की आवश्यकता नहीं रहेगी।
तहसीलों में मॉर्डन रिकॉर्ड रुम भी बनाए
राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कुछ दिनों बाद बैंक रहन प्रक्रिया भी ऑनलाइन होने जा रही है, जिससे रहन प्रक्रिया बहुत सरल हो जायेगी। जिसके लिये काश्तकार को केवल बैंक में रहन, रहन-मुक्त के लिये आवेदन करना होगा। बैंक द्वारा स्वत: रिपोर्ट संबंधित ग्राम पटवारी के राजस्व अधिकारी एप्प आईडी पर भेजी जाएगी, जिसके आधार पर पटवारी उसका ऑनलाइन नामान्तरकरण दर्ज करेंगे, जिसके बाद उक्त नामातंकरण जांच हेतु भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक की आईडी पर शिफ्ट हो जायेगा, भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक की जांच के बाद तहसीलदार की आईडी पर शिफ्ट होने पर तहसीलदार द्वारा नामान्तरकरण स्वीकृत किया जायेगा।

स्वीकृत होते ही भूमि बैंक के नाम रहन, रहन- मुक्त हो जायेगी। उक्त प्रोजेक्ट के अन्तर्गत सभी तहसील कार्यालयों में मॉर्डन रिकॉर्ड रुम भी बनाये गये हैं। अगले चरण में समस्त पुराने राजस्व रिकार्ड को स्केनिंग कर ऑनलाइन किया जायेगा। ताकि काश्तकारों को घर बैठे पुराने रिकार्ड की भी नकल प्राप्त हो सके।

