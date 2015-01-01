पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:प्राचीन ग्रन्थों और संस्कृति को सुरक्षित रखना हमारी जिम्मेदारी : भूदेवाचार्य महाराज

डीडवाना4 घंटे पहले
  • महाराज का किया गया स्वागत, डिजिटल पुस्तकालय के रूप में विकसित करने की जताई इच्छा

शास्त्रीय मतों का मानना है कि पुस्तकों का ज्ञान मनुष्य के जीवन में बदलाव करता है और धार्मिक पुस्तकों में दर्शित उपदेशों को पढ़कर उसमे आत्मचिंतन कर उस ज्ञान को अर्जित कर दूसरों को अगर हम दर्शित करते है वही ईश्वरीय ज्ञान है। झालरिया मठ के युवाचार्य स्वामी भूदेवाचार्य महाराज ने श्रीडीडवाना हिन्दी पुस्तकालय में रखे गए प्राचीनतम ग्रन्थों का अवलोकन करते हुए यह बात पुस्तकालय ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में कही।

महाराज ने कहा कि 100 से अधिक साल इस पुस्तकालय को हो चुके है। पूर्व मे स्वर्ण जयंती कार्यक्रम था मगर कोविड-19 के कारण नहीं हो पाया। इस पुस्तकालय मे रखी गई पुस्तकों में अनेक ऐसे ग्रन्थ है जिनका कथा श्रवण करने से आत्म सिद्धि एवं आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान प्राप्त होता है। इन पुस्तकों की क्रमबद्ध सूची ली जा रही है।

उन्होंने पुस्तकालय समिति के पदाधिकारियों को आदेश दिया कि रखे गये ग्रन्थों को सुरक्षित रखे एवं आधुनिक युग से इस पुस्तकालय को डिजिटल पुस्तकालय के रूप में विकसित करें। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके कम्प्यूटर में भी हजारों ग्रन्थों का संकलन है और वर्तमान समय की मांग भी है कि हमें इन ग्रन्थों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए पीडीएफ फाईल बनाकर कम्प्यूटर में सुरक्षित रखे।

इस दौरान व्यवस्था समिति के एडवोकेट कमल मोट, शिवप्रकाश शर्मा, पुस्तकालय ट्रस्ट के कोषाध्यक्ष विनोद सैन, व्यवस्थापक कैलाश वर्मा, ट्रस्टी गोविन्द व्यास, इन्दौर से आए अमित व्यास, सचिन खण्डेलवाल, संजय सोनी, बृजमोहन व्यास आदि उपस्थित थे। इस दौरान पुस्तकालय ट्रस्ट की ओर से महाराज का पुष्प वर्षा के साथ स्वागत भी किया गया।

