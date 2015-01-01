पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:भारतीय संस्कृति के ज्ञान से ही आज सनातन पद्धति सुरक्षित: कथा वाचक

डीडवाना20 मिनट पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय कथावाचक पं. मदनमोहन महाराज अल्प प्रवास पर डीडवाना आए

मानव जीवन अनमोल है और यह जीवन सनातन धर्म के शास्त्रीय मतों के अनुसार अनेक योनियों में जन्म लेने के बाद हमें मिलता है, परन्तु धन और ऐश्वर्य के कारण अनेक बार देखते हैं कि मनुष्य ईश्वरीय भक्ति को भूल जाता है। सांसारिक धर्म में खोकर भगवान की भक्ति, बड़ों का सम्मान भी करना भूल जाता है और यही मनुष्य के दुख का कारण बनता है।

यह उद्बोधन कोट मोहल्ले में हरि आनन्द निवास पर राष्ट्रीय कथावाचक पं. मदनमोहन महाराज ने भक्तों के समक्ष दिए। महाराज ने कहा कि मनुष्य को सात्विक जीवन जीना चाहिए और अच्छे कर्मों पर विश्वास करते हुए ईश्वरीय भक्ति को अपनाकर स्वयं के जीवन को सुरक्षित रखते हुए दूसरों को भी इसी मार्ग पर चलने की राह दिखलानी चाहिए।

जिस पर भगवान की कृपा होती है उस मनुष्य के जीवन मे कभी भी विपदा नही आती है। संसार में अगर सुखमय जीवन जीना है तो ईश्वरीय साधना करनी होगी व पाश्चात्य संस्कृति से दूर रहना होगा। सम्पूर्ण भारत वर्ष में भारतीय संस्कृति के ज्ञान से ही आज सनातन पद्धति सुरक्षित है।

उन्होंने कहा कि श्रीमद्भागवत गीता व भागवत कथा मनुष्य के अन्तकरण को शुद्ध एवं सात्विक बनाते हुए उनके जीवन को भव सागर से पार करने की शिक्षा देता है। इस दौरान राष्ट्रीय संत का माला व शॉल पहनाकर स्वागत भी किया गया। दाधीच समाज के कोषाध्यक्ष सुन्दरलाल बहड़, गोल्ड मेडललिस्ट डॉ. मदनमोहन दाधीच, आनंद दाधीच व अन्य भक्त भी उपस्थित थे।

