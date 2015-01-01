पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बधाई:शरद का फीफा एशिया क्वालिफाई चैम्पियनशिप में चयन

डीडवाना29 मिनट पहले
डीडवाना खेल नगरी के गौरव को कायम रखने के अपने प्रयासों में हमेशा कामयाब रहता है, इस छोटे से शहर ने क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, बास्केटबॉल के न केवल राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी दिए है, बल्कि यहां से हासम खान जैसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय रैफरी भी हुए है। 24 से 30 नवम्बर तक बहरीन के बुबलेस शहर में होने जा रही फीफा एशिया 2021 क्वालिफाई चैंपियनशिप के लिए चुनी गई भारतीय टीम में राजस्थान के शरद दाधीच का चयन हुआ है।

आरबीए के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एडवोकेट अजीत सिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि शरद का सीनियर वर्ग में चयन होना राजस्थान के लिए गौरव की बात है। संघ के सचिव देवेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, विक्रम सिंह शेखावत, करण सिंह, चम्पालाल सिसोदिया, अबरार अली बेरी, अशोक सारस्वत, रामचंद्र तापडिय़ा, नरपत सिंह, गुमान सिंह, रघुनाथ प्रसाद, महावीर ओझा, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, शकीला परिहार, त्रिवेणी शर्मा, मंजू जैन, अमजद एच पठान, देवेश त्रिपाठी, सुरेश मारोठिया, मोहम्मद नईम खत्री, गुलाबचंद कच्छावा, आदि ने दाधीच को शुभकामनाएं दी है।

