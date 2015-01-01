पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:सिंघाना में स्माइल-2 की कार्यशाला और समीक्षा बैठक का हुआ आयोजन

डीडवाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकारियों ने सिंघाना के राजकीय विद्यालय में किया निरीक्षण

राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय सिंघाना में शुक्रवार को मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी नागौर संपतराम की अध्यक्षता में स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम की कार्यशाला और समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की गई। अतिरिक्त मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी हरवीर सिंह जाखड़ ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के कारण विद्यार्थियों की नियमित विद्यालयी कक्षाएं नहीं लग पाने के कारण अप्रैल माह से ही स्माइल कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं एवं वीडियो तथा दूरदर्शन के चैनलों के माध्यम से डिजिटल शिक्षण प्रारंभ किया गया था जो कि अब भी अनवरत जारी है.

अब इसी कड़ी में विभाग द्वारा विद्यार्थियों के लिखित कार्य के उद्देश्य से स्माइल -2 कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है जो कि विद्यार्थियों के गृहकार्य से संबंधित है। इस कार्यक्रम की एक कार्यशाला और समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें निकटस्थ पीईईओ परिक्षेत्र के पीईईओ छोटूराम भाकर,डॉ.भंवरलाल गुर्जर, उदयभान सिंह, रतनाराम, अनिल कुमार के साथ प्रेमाराम ढाका, शम्भूसिंह, सैयद इमरान अली और एसीपी रामदेव सिंह उपस्थित थे।

बैठक में मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी संपतराम ने उपस्थित शिक्षाविदों से स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत ई-लर्निंग से संबंधित ऑनलाइन शिक्षण के लिए व्हाट्सएप्प ग्रुप के माध्यम से अधिकाधिक विद्यार्थियों को जोडऩे, उनके पोर्टफोलियो निर्माण करने, शिक्षक प्रतिपुष्टि फॉर्म भरने,व्हाट्सएप शैक्षिक ग्रुप्स पर क्विज आयोजित करने, डोर टू डोर गृहकार्य जाँच सहित अनेक बिंदुओं पर गहन चर्चा की।

मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी संपतराम और एसीपी रामदेव सिंह ने प्रधानाचार्य छोटूराम भाकर से सिंघाना विद्यालय की कार्य प्रगति, कर्मचारी उपस्थिति, विभिन्न प्रकार के रिकॉर्ड आदि अनेक बिंदुओं की जानकारी ली और संघारित दस्तावेजों का गहन निरीक्षण कर निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें