पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:डीडवाना में लावारिस पशुओं के आतंक से चार साल में हो चुकी है तीन लोगों की मौतें

डीडवानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पालिका प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण कभी भी हो सकती है बड़ी दुघर्टना, नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

डीडवाना नगर में लम्बे समय से लावारिस पशुओं का आंतक छाया हुआ है, जिसमें विशेष रूप से गाय व सांड नगर के प्रमुख मार्गों में बाजार के बीचों-बीच बैठकर मार्ग को बाधित ही नहीं करते हैं बल्कि अनेक बार देखा गया है कि पशु आपस में लड़ते-झगड़ते भी रहते हैं, जिसके कारण छोटी-मोटी दुर्घटनाएं भी होती रहती है। कई बार बड़ी दुर्घटनाएं भी हो चुकी हे। यही नहीं पैदल चलने वाले राहगीरों को भी इस परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। शहर के मध्य में बने हुए डिवाइडर के बीचों बीच व सड़क के दोनों और इन पशुओं का साम्राज्य प्रतिदिन देखने को मिल सकता है। वहीं स्थानीय बस स्टैण्ड पर भी लावारिश पशुओं की आपस की लड़ाई के कारण यात्रियों को परेशानी होती है। मगर इन सब की पालिका प्रशासन को कोई परवाह नहीं है।

लावारिस पशुओं के बारे में उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा जानकारी लेने पर पालिका अधिकारियों द्वारा केवल मात्र आंकड़े पेश किए जाते हैं लेकिन धरातल पर कुछ नहीं किया जा रहा है। नगर के प्रमुख स्थानों पर लावारिश पशुओं का जमावड़ा लगा रहता है, जिससे लावारिस पशुओं के कारण आमजन परेशान है।
शहर में सड़कों पर बैठे मिलते है सांड व गायें

डीडवाना नगर में बांगड़ परिवार द्वारा गौशाला बनाई हुई है, जहां भारी तादाद में गायें व सांड रहते हैं। पालिका प्रशासन द्वारा अनेक बार इन आवारा पशुओं को गौशाला में डाला गया मगर हर बार डाली गई गाय व सांड बाहर आ जाते हैं।
हालांकि डीडवाना उपखंड अधिकारी ने कई बार गाय व सांडों को गौशाला में डाला है मगर संख्या अब भी वहीं हैं जो पूर्व में थी। वर्ष 2017 में क्षेत्र के पूर्व रेंजर जगदीश सिंह की मौत भी एक सांड के मारने से इलाज के दौरान जयपुर में हुई थी।
वही गत वर्ष तीन जुलाई को मोहम्मद रशीद पुत्र रमजान भी इस दुर्घटना का शिकार हुआ था। यहीं नहीं गत वर्ष 24 अगस्त को एक गोपालक ट्रेन के सामने आ रही गाय को बचाने में अपनी जान गंवा बैठे।
वहीं नगरपालिका के सामने दो साण्डों की लड़ाई की चपेट में प्रेमप्रकाश जांगिड़ आकर गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गए। आज भी सड़क के बीच डिवाइडर पर हर दिन गाय व सांड का आंतक दिखाई देता है लेकिन इसकी चिंता ना तो प्रशासन को है, ना ही नगरपालिका को और ना ही यहां के जनप्रतिनिधियों को हे।
अधिकारियों के आदेशों की भी नहीं हो रही पालना
तत्कालीन संभागीय आयुक्त आयुषी मलिक द्वारा भी इस समस्या का तत्काल समाधान करने के निर्देश नगरपालिका को दिए गए थे लेकिन नगर में अभी भी लावारिश पशुओं की समस्या बनी हुई है, जिसके कारण आमजन परेशान है। लावारिस पशुओं की वजह से कभी भी शहर में हादसा हो सकता है मगर प्रशासन इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

शहरवासियों की ओर से भी कई बार पालिका-प्रशासन को ज्ञापन दिए जा चुके हैं मगर उसके बाद भी शहर के हालात वही है। इस समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। गौरतलब है कि शहर के मध्य में बने हुए डिवाइडर के बीचों बीच व सड़क के दोनों और इन पशुओं का झमावडा रहता है। वहीं स्थानीय बस स्टैण्ड पर भी लावारिश पशुओं की आपस की लड़ाई के कारण यात्रियों को परेशानी होती है। मगर इन सब की पालिका प्रशासन को कोई परवाह नहीं है। लावारिस पशुओं के बारे में उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा जानकारी लेने पर पालिका अधिकारियों द्वारा केवल मात्र आंकड़े पेश किए जाते हैं लेकिन धरातल पर कुछ नहीं किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें