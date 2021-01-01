पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:तीनों प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के कार्यालय शहर से दूर नहीं हो : भाजपा

डीडवाना22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संबंधित कार्यालयों से दूरी पर बनने वाले 3 कार्यालयों का किया विरोध

भारतीय जनता पार्टी डीडवाना मण्डल की ओर से प्रदेश के राजस्व मंत्री के नाम एक ज्ञापन अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर को देकर हाल ही में बन रहे नवीन एडीएम, एसडीएम, तहसीलदार कार्यालय भवन निर्माण को उपर्युक्त जगह पर बनाये जाने की मांग की गई हैं। मण्डल अध्यक्ष पवन टाक ने बताया कि भाजपा नेता जितेन्द्र सिंह जोधा के नेतृत्व में दिए गए ज्ञापन में हमारी मांग है कि वर्तमान प्रशासनिक अधिकारी कार्यालयों से 3 किलोमीटर दूरी पर हाल ही में एडीएम, एसडीएम व तहसीलदार कार्यालयों का शिलान्यास किया गया है।

चिन्ह्ति भूमि जो गैर मुमकिन पहाड़ की बताई जा रही है, जो खसरा नम्बर 1029 हल्का पटवारी दादूबासनी के पास दर्शित है। प्रथम दृष्ट्या नवीन भवन गलत भूमि पर बनाया जा रहा है। गैर मुमकिन पहाड़ जो पीर पहाड़ी नागौर रोड डीडवाना में स्थित है उक्त पहाड़ को गैर कानूनी रूप से समतल किया जा रहा है, जिसमें 2 टैण्डर पर गैर कानूनी रूप से पहाड़ी पर खुदाई कर समतल करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है, जो अब्दुल रहमान बनाम राज्य सरकार के न्यायालय के आदेशों की अनदेखी कर अवैध निर्माण व अवैध आवंटन की आड़ लेकर किया जा रहा है जो राजनैतिक दबाव में आकर गलत आवंटन किया गया है जिसकी जांच करवाई जाए। इसके अलावा पहाड़ की ढलान में कैचमेन्ट एरिया होने से उक्त निर्माण व आवंटन गलत रूप से किया जा रहा है जो पूर्व न्यायालय के निर्देशों की अवहेलना है।
अन्य समस्याओं से भी कराया अवगत
इसके साथ यह भी मांग है कि न्यायिक एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के कार्यालय एक ही स्थान पर होने चाहिए ताकि अधिवक्ताओं, वादी व प्रतिवादियों को कोई हानि नहीं होगी। इसी प्रकार नगर के विभिन्न ज्वलंत मुद्दों को भी ज्ञापन के माध्यम से एडीएम को अवगत कराया है। इस दौरान भाजपा जिला महासचिव रामाकिशन खीचड़, पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष सुरेश वर्मा, पंचायत समिति उप प्रधान ओमप्रकाश गिल, उपाध्यक्ष मोहम्मद जहांगीर भाटी, पार्षद सुरेश सैनी, राकेश जांगिड़, गोपाल सैनी, महासचिव राहुल मोदी, नरेश उपाध्याय, कृष्ण बिहारी व्यास, सुभाष चन्द्र ओझा, प्रवीण पुरोहित, सुरेश योगी, राजेन्द्र पटवारी, मनीष ओझा, पवन शर्मा, ब्रजेश जैवलिया, सुभाष मौजूद रहे।

