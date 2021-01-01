पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:युवक से रावलियास में हुई मारपीट के 16 माह बाद आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार

गच्छीपुरा6 घंटे पहले
  • डेगाना वृत्त के चार थानों में 17 माह में हुए 58 एसी एसटी के मामले दर्ज

पुलिस की जांच कछुआ चाल चलने के कारण एक युवक को 16 माह तक दर दर की ठोकरे खाने के बाद आखिरकार डेगाना पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश करना पड़ा। पीड़ित रावलियास थाना डेगाना निवासी मोतीराम मेघवाल ने बताया कि 22 अगस्त 2019 को वह खेत में भैंस को छोड़कर घर आ रहा था तो आम गुवाड़ में कालुराम पुत्र मुलाराम जाट ने ट्रेक्टर आड़ा लगाकर साथ मारपीट करते हुए जाति सूचक गालिया निकाली।

जिसकी रिपोर्ट थाना डेगाना में मुकदमा न.218/2019 दर्ज करवाया था जिसकी जांच तत्कालीन वृत्ताधिकारी नविता खोखर ने कर मामले को रफा दफा करने का प्रयास किया की तथा राजीनामा का दबाव बनाया गया। पीड़ित ने बताया की पुलिस ने राजीनामा नहीं करने पर एक तरफा कार्यवाही करते हुए मामले पर एफआर लगा दी। जिसके बाद पीड़ित ने एसपी नागौर, आईजी अजमेर व डीजी के समक्ष पेश होकर मुकदमे को वापिस खुलवाया। जिस पर जांच जायल वृत्ताधिकारी ने कर फाइल डेगाना पुलिस को सौंपने पर सोमवार को आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर विशिष्ठ न्यायालय एससीएसटी मेड़ता के समक्ष पेश किया जहां से आरोपी को जमानत पर रिहा किया गया।

पीड़ित मोतीराम ने पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाते हुए सुचना के अधिकार के तहत तत्कालीन डेगाना वृत्ताधिकारी नविता खोखर के कार्यकाल में हुए एससीएसटी के मामलो की सुचना मांगी जिसमें खुलासा हुआ कि डेगाना वृत्त के अधीन चार थानों में कुल 58 एससीएसटी के मामले दर्ज हुए जिनमें से मात्र 19 मुकदमों में चालान हुए शेष सभी को झूठे मानते हुए एफआर लगा दी। जिनमें थाना डेगाना में 14, थावला में 21, पादु में 14, गच्छीपुरा में 9 मामले दर्ज हुए।

