पंचायत समिति चुनाव:टिकट वितरण से नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं ने ज्वाइन की भाजपा

गच्छीपुरा2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति चुनावों को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं की राय को दरकिनार कर नये व्यक्ति को टिकट देने पर ग्राम कुचीपला, अलतवा, पालड़ी राजा व दंबोई कला के अनेक कार्यकताओं ने भाजपा पदाधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। सोमवार को भाजपा जिला संयोजक प्रेमप्रकाश मुरावतिया, जिला देहात यूथ अध्यक्ष एवं छात्र नेता लोकेश गोदारा, भाजपा ग्रामीण मण्डल अध्यक्ष कैलाश प्रजापत, भाजपा नेता नारायणराम नेतड़, पूर्व अध्यक्ष रामनारायण शर्मा, भाजपा नेता नानूराम मेघवाल, चरण सिंह ने सैकड़ों कार्यकताओं को भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करवाई।

जानकारी के अनुसार इस मौके पर कार्यकर्ता बिरदाराम जुणावा, दीपाराम जाजुन्दा, जयराम बुराणिया, पूर्व सरपंच दयालसिंह राठौड़, हरिसिंह, रामदीन मेघवाल, सोहनलाल रेगर, गणेशदास, उंकारमल जांगिड़, रिटायर्ड ईओ रामदीन सारण, हुकमाराम सारण, गोरधनराम भींचर, नन्दलाल बावरी सहित अनेक कार्यकर्ताओं ने शपथ लेकर भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।
सोहनपुरा में 5 ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की
ग्राम सोहनपुरा में मंगलवार को आयोजित चुनावी सभा में 5 जनों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करने वाले रामनिवास महिया, सुरेश महिया, सम्पतराम, राजेन्द्र साहू, रामकुंवार साहू का पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री अजयसिंह किलक ने माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

