असामाजिक गतिविधि बर्दाश्त नहीं:पुलिस चौकी में हुई सीएलजी की बैठक

हरसौर4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे की पुलिस चौकी में सीएलजी सदस्यों की बैठक नवनियुक्त थानाधिकारी हीरालाल की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में हरसौर, थाटा, मोड़ी कलां एवं भेरुंदा बीट क्षेत्रों में ईद मिलादुन्नबी के पर्व को लेकर कानून व्यवस्था पर चर्चा की गई। इस मौके पर थानाधिकारी हीरालाल ने कहा कि शांति एवं सौहार्द के साथ त्यौहार मनाए। असामाजिक गतिविधि किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

समाज एवं पुलिस के मध्य समन्वय स्थापित करना सीएलजी सदस्यों का प्राथमिक दायित्व है। सरपंच जाकिर हुसैन, पूर्व सरपंच जसवंत सिंह राठौड़, भीयांराम पेड़ीवाल, कन्हैयालाल तिवाड़ी, बाबू खां दायमा, अजीज तेली, सुल्तान मो, सलीम मौलाना, चौकी प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार, कानि संतराम, अनवर मोरजाल, भागचंद आदि मौजूद थे।

