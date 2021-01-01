पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिकित्सा:हरसौर गांव में कोरोना वैक्सीन का बैंड-बाजों की धुन के साथ किया स्वागत

हरसौर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हरसौर, मारोठ, परबतसर, लैडी, बड़ी बेरी में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के लगाए टीके

सीएचसी में गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन की सौगात मिली। अस्पताल प्रशासन ने बैंड बाजों की धुन के साथ कोरोना वैक्सीन का स्वागत किया। अस्पताल परिसर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में महिला मंजू देवी ने वैक्सीन बॉक्स एवं लाने वाले चिकित्साकर्मियों के तिलक लगाकर पूजा अर्चना की।

इस मौके पर अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ मुकेश खोजा ने कहा कि कोरोना जैसी महामारी पर नियंत्रण पाने के लिए राज्य सरकार की मंशा के अनुरूप टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का फायदा आमजन को उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इस दौरान डॉ महेंद्र सिंह खंगारोत, डॉ सरिता चौधरी, डॉ राजेश लेगा, एलएचवी थ्रेसीयम्मा पापाचंद, रामचंद्र लेगा, अभिषेक अजमेर, अनिल जुनावा,भीकाराम दमामी, अभिषेक चौहान, सलीम मुल्तानी आदि अनेक कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।
मारोठ. कस्बे में स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में टीकाकरण किया गया। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉक्टर एसके मीणा के अनुसार डॉ. दिनेश चौधरी, डॉ सुमन रुहेला, डॉ राजेंद्र शर्मा, डॉ आशीष चौधरी व समस्त नर्सिंग स्टाफ, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, सफाईकर्मी मोहनलाल, आशा सहयोगिनियों को कोविड 19 के टीके लगाए गए। टीके बीसीएमओ धर्मेंद्र चौधरी के निर्देशन में एएनएम सुमन कुमारी ने लगाए। कंपाउंडर गणपत बाज्या ने बताया कि 39 मेल व 69 फीमेल को मिलाकर कुल 108 जनों को कोविशील्ड के टीके लगाए गए।
जसवंतगढ़. प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लैडी के अधीन कोविड-19 टीकाकरण सत्र का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 77 लाभार्थियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई गई। चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. भरत पारीक ने बताया कि इस टीकाकरण सत्र का आयोजन राउमावि लैडी में किया गया, जिसमें एएनएम अरुणा बेंदा द्वारा टीकाकरण का कार्य किया गया, जिसमें नर्सिंग स्टाफ, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनी और स्वास्थ्य मित्रों का टीकाकरण किया गया। इस टीकाकरण में किसी भी लाभार्थी को कोई भी प्रतिकूल प्रभाव नहीं हुआ। टीकाकरण सत्र पर नर्सिंग ऑफिसर संदीप मारोठिया, प्रेम कुमार प्रजापत, हनुमाना राम, प्रभु दयाल जांगिड़ सहित अन्य मेडिकल स्टाफ उपस्थित रहे।

मौलासर. बड़ी बेरी के राजकीय सी. सै. स्कूल में कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण हुआ। इस कार्यक्रम में डाबड़ा सरपंच प्रतिनिधि प्रदीप सिंह चान्दावत, दानाराम बलारा, भागू रणवा, बाबूलाल शर्मा, पतासी खोखर, सुशीला, दीपक कुमार, रामेश्वर लाल, सुनील स्वामी, पोकर मल आदि मौजूद रहे। प्रथम टीका दीपक कुमार को लगाकर टीकाकारण की शुरुआत की। डॉक्टर मनीष रुलानिया ने बताया कि इस कार्यक्रम में 61 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीकाककरण होगा, जिसमें दोपहर 2 बजे तक 47 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगाया गया। इस दौरान दानाराम बलारा, उर्मिला, मनीष रुलानिया, दुर्गा देवी आदि मौजूद रहे।

बिदियाद. ग्राम पंचायत बिदियाद के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र एवं उपकेंद्र खिदरपुरा, किशोरपुरा, खोखर तथा किनसरिया के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र परबतसर में कोरोना की वैक्सीन कोविशील्ड का टीका लगाया गया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बिदियाद के केंद्र इंचार्ज डॉ. प्रमोद मौर्य ने बताया कि सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के आदेशानुसार सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को परबतसर ले जाकर कोविशील्ड टीकाकरण लगाया गया। जिसमें सभी कर्मचारियों को अभी तक कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है तथा सभी स्वस्थ और तंदरूस्त है।

स्वास्थ्य मित्र सुनील कुमार जोशी का बिदियाद पहुंचने पर सरपंच श्रवण कुमार बुगालिया, इन्द्रचन्द, रामाकिशन गुर्जर, डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार मौर्य आदि ने स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर सरपंच श्रवण कुमार बुगालिया, केन्द्र इंचार्ज डॉ. प्रमोद मौर्य, कंपाउंडर प्रभु राम भाकर, स्वास्थ्य मित्र सुनील कुमार जोशी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता आदि मौजूद रहे।
गच्छीपुरा. सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र रानीगांव में टीकाकरण का आयोजन हुआ। इसमें कुल 81 जनों को टीका लगाकर चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. हीरालाल यादव की देख-रेख में प्रमाण पत्र वितरण किया गया और वैक्सीन के बारे में सटीक जानकारी प्रदान की गई। इस अवसर पर आयुष चिकित्सक डॉ. श्यामसुंदर शर्मा ने पूरी व्यवस्था में सहयोग किया। हरीश व्यास को पहला टीका लगाया गया।

