कार्यभार:आधुनिक लोकतंत्र का भविष्य पंचायतराज : पलाड़ा

हरसौर12 मिनट पहले
  • नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख पलाड़ा का ग्रामीणों ने किया स्वागत, भैरुंदा में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान ने किया कार्यभार ग्रहण

जिले की निवासी एवं अजमेर के नव निर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा एवं भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा का क्षेत्र के लोगों ने शिष्टाचार भेंट कर अभिनंदन किया। इस मौके पर जिला प्रमुख पलाड़ा ने कहा कि भारत की प्राचीन सामाजिक व्यवस्था का आधार पंचायत रही है, तो आधुनिक भारतीय लोकतंत्र का भविष्य भी पंचायतराज ही है। इसलिए ग्रामीण समाज में पंचायतराज व्यवस्था भारतीय समाज के लिए न केवल राजनीतिक और आर्थिक संरचना का मंच है बल्कि विकेंद्रित विकास की समाज व्यवस्था का यह ताना-बाना भी है।

इस दौरान समाजसेवी मोहब्बत सिंह गुढा एवं श्याम माली भकरी की अगुवाई में ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रमुख का अभिनंदन किया। इस दौरान एडवोकेट उम्मेद सिंह, मगन सिंह, संपतदास, कैलाश सिंह, गोरधन फौजी, रामलाल माठ, महावीर सिंह, दीपेंद्र सिंह, चुन्नीलाल माली सहित कई जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे।

हरसौर . नवनिर्वाचित भैरुंदा प्रधान जसवंत सिंह थाटा व उप प्रधान लीला देवी ने शनिवार को पदभार ग्रहण किया। विकास अधिकारी डॉ. भगवान अरविन्द व पंचायत प्रसार अधिकारी भागीरथ सिंह ने नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान जसवंत सिंह थाटा को माला-साफा पहनाकर व उप प्रधान लीला देवी का माला व शॉल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया।

समारोह में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान जसवंत सिंह थाटा व उप प्रधान लीला देवी को विकास अधिकारी ने पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। इस दौरान मण्डल सदस्य गोपाल सिंह राठौड़, डोडियाना सरपंच रेखाराम माठ, जिला परिषद सदस्य मनोहर सिंह राठौड़, उप प्रधान पति चैनाराम भींचर, निम्बोला बिस्वा सरपंच रविंद्र सिंह, गोल सरपंच रघुवीर सिंह, जग्गाराम रावत, केदारमल शर्मा, बिहारीदास कोड, संजू रेनीवाल, टीना रावत, मोतीराम गौरा, नंदकिशोर पारीक, शिव सिंह थाटा, शिवजी ढाका, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र रामावत मौजूद रहे।

