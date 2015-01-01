पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:नारवा कलां में सीसी ब्लॉक रोड तोड़ने का आरोप

खींवसर2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने खींवसर उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की

खींवसर उपखण्ड व तहसील क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत नारवा कला में ग्राम पंचायत के वर्तमान सरपंच के पति द्वारा बिना किसी सरकारी स्वीकृति व बिना किसी सरकारी आदेश के पूर्व में लगाए गए सीसी ब्लॉक रोड को नष्ट करते हुए अपने स्तर पर खाई खुदवा कर पाइप लाइन डालने का ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया है।

इस सम्बन्ध में ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को खींवसर उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत नारवा कला में राज्यसभा सांसद की मद से दस लाख रुपए लगाकर सीसी ब्लॉक सड़क निर्माण करवाया गया था। पूर्व सरपंच द्वारा निर्मित सीसी ब्लाक सड़क को वर्तमान सरपंच के पति ने खाई खुदवा कर नष्ट करदी है।

नहरी पानी की पाइप डालने के लिए खाई खुदवाकर सीसी ब्लॉक रोड को नष्ट कर दिया है। ग्रामीणों ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि भागीरथ सिंह की दुकान से लेकर मेघवालों के बास नारवा खुर्द तक नहरी पानी की पाइप लाइन डाली जा रही है जो बिना स्वीकृति डलवाई जा रही है।

पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए खाई खुदवाने से भेरू जी के थान से लिखमजी के घर तक जेसीबी द्वारा खाई खोदी गई। जिसके कारण सीसी ब्लॉक रोड नष्ट हो गई है तथा रास्ता भी अवरुद्ध हो गया है। जिसके कारण राहगीरों को आवागमन में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बिना किसी स्वीकृति के कार्य करने पर ग्रामीणों ने रोष प्रकट करते हुए खाई का खुदाई कार्य रुकवा दिया है। पूर्व सरपंच मदन सिंह राजपुरोहित व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता गंगाराम जाट आदि मौजूद रहे।

