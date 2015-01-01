पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:छोटी देवी हत्या के मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच करने की मांग पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया

खींवसर4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रजापति युवा शक्ति संगठन के युवाओं में वृद्धा की मौत के 137 दिन बाद

खींवसर उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर मंगलवार को प्रजापति युवा शक्ति संगठन ने विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए छोटी देवी हत्या के मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच करने की मांग की है।

इस दौरान उपखंड अधिकारी को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया गया। बड़ी संख्या में प्रजापति युवा शक्ति संगठन के युवा मौजूद रहे। मंगलवार को उपखंड कार्यालय खींवसर के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

मेड़ता सिटी कस्बे में 22 जून 2020 को 75 वर्षीय छोटी देवी प्रजापत को अज्ञात लोगों ने उसके गहने लूट कर मौत के घाट उतार कर शव को सुने खंडहर में फेंक दिया था। उस घटना को पूरे 137 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी नागौर पुलिस प्रशासन आज तक हत्यारों का पता नहीं लगा पाई है।

प्रजापति समाज के अलावा प्रजापति युवा शक्ति संगठन में भी भारी आक्रोश है। ज्ञापन में बताया कि 4 नवंबर 2020 को समाजसेवी नारायण प्रजापत दंडवत करते हुए पीड़ित परिवार के साथ न्याय के लिए जयपुर पहुंचे। लेकिन जयपुर में पीड़ित परिवार को प्रशासन ने मुख्यमंत्री से मिलाया तक नहीं और किसी प्रकार की सुनवाई नहीं की।

आखिर निराश होकर पीड़ित परिवार दंडवत करता हुआ दिल्ली के लिए कूच किया है। तहसील अध्यक्ष गणपत प्रजापति, साबू राम प्रजापत, सुरेश कुमार, श्यामसुंदर, भीयाराम प्रजापत, कैलाश प्रजापत, राकेश प्रजापत, जेठाराम, रामाकिशन, हरेंद्र, घेवर राम, सुरेश, रामेश्वर, पुखराज, भानु प्रकाश, नरेंद्र कुमार, संपत राज प्रजापत, सुरेंद्र प्रजापत आदि मौजूद रहे।

