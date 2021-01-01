पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:खींवसर क्षेत्र में समर्पण निधि अभियान में जुटे विश्व हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ता, जुटाई राशि

खींवसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए गांव गांव चलाया जा रहा है अभियान, करोड़ों रुपए लोगों ने किए भेंट

पांचला सिद्धा में महंत सूरज नाथ के सान्निध्य में हरिजन व मेघवालों की बस्ती में जाकर राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए चल रहे समर्पण निधि अभियान की शुरुआत की गई। अभियान के दौरान महंत सूरजनाथ ने राम भक्तों को अपने हाथ से कूपन दिया और बताया कि यह निधि संपूर्ण हिंदू समाज की आस्था का प्रतीक है।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान विश्व हिंदू परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर करवा ने बताया कि घर-घर जाकर समर्पण निधि का कार्यक्रम संपूर्ण करना है। इस दौरान रामकुमार दाधीच, सुरेंद्र बोराणा, प्रेमनाथ, राकेश कुमार, प्रेम राज, धर्मेंद्र सोलंकी, गोविंद सिंह, गणपत, जबर सिंह, कैलाश हरिजन, भंवराराम मेघवाल आदि मौजूद रहे। इस तरह भावण्डा में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र समर्पण अभियान का श्रीगणेश किया गया।

जिसमें विश्व हिंदू परिषद प्रखंड के मंत्री नथमल दाधीच ने 21 हजार की रसीद कटवाकर सहयोग किया। वहीं भावण्डा व चरड़ा गांवों में संपर्क के लिए अपने-अपने क्षेत्र की टोलियां बनाकर घर-घर जाने का निर्णय लिया। इस दौरान विश्व हिंदू परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर करवा व रामकुमार दाधीच व बाबूलाल प्रजापत एवं गंगासिंह राजपुरोहित व सीताराम लखारा और रामेश्वर दास तथा धनराज व श्यामसुंदर दाधीच आदि मौजूद रहे।

