कृषि कानून:कृषि विशेषज्ञों ने कृषि अध्यादेश पर रखें विचार, फायदे और चुनौतियां दोनों बताई

कुचामन सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हाल ही में पारित किया गए तीन कृषि अध्यादेश, हो रहा है विरोध

(अभिमन्यु जोशी). केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हाल ही में देश की संसद में तीन कृषि अध्यादेश पारित किए गए है। ये तीनों बिल पारित होने के बाद से ही इनके खिलाफ विभिन्न राज्यों की सरकारें, किसान, व्यापारी, आम जनता तथा तमाम विपक्षी राजनीतिक दल विरोध में उतरे हुए है तथा हाल ही में किसान इसके खिलाफ पूरे देश भर में आंदोलन कर रहे हैं जबकि सत्ताधारी पार्टी इन बिलों को किसान, व्यापारी और आमजन के हित में होने का दावा कर रही है।

तमाम विरोध और समर्थन के इस दौर के बीच दैनिक भास्कर ने कृषि विशेषज्ञ सुधेश पूनिया व डॉ. विकास पावड़िया से इस बिल के सभी पहलुओं पर चर्चा की तथा दैनिक भास्कर यहां पर उभरी प्रमुख बातों को गैर राजनैतिक तरीके से प्रकाशित कर रहा है। यह पढ़कर किसान स्वयं निर्धारित करें कि यह बिल उनके लिए लाभदायक है या चुनौतीपूर्ण है।
आवश्यक वस्तु (संशोधन) विधेयक 2020
पूर्व के आवश्यक वस्तु विधेयक 1955 में संशोधित करते हुए अब आम जनों से जुड़ी वस्तुएं जैसे अनाज, दाल, तिलहन, खाद्य तेल, प्याज, आलू आदि को आवश्यकता की सूची से बाहर कर दिया गया है तथा कोई भी किसान या आम आदमी अब इनका कितना भी भण्डारण कर सकता है। भंडारण करने वाले को किसी भी प्रकार की सजा का प्रावधान नहीं होगा।
नियम के फायदे

  • बदलाव से अब कृषि के क्षेत्र में निजी निवेश हो सकेगा जिससे किसानों को प्रसंस्करण, प्रसारण और भंडारण की सुविधा मिलेगी।
  • पूर्व में जहां किसानों की 10 प्रतिशत अनाज तथा 20 प्रतिशत तक फल व सब्जियां भंडारण की सुविधा ना हो पाने की वजह से नुकसान हो जाता था अब किसान स्वयं या अन्य कंपनियों के द्वारा तैयार किए गए वेयरहाउस या कोल्ड स्टोरेज में अपनी फसल को सुरक्षित रख सकता है उचित मूल्य मिलने पर उनको बाजार में बेच सकता है।

कानून को लेकर चुनौती

  • निजी कंपनियों का निवेश बढ़ने से वे फसलों का भण्डारण करके कीमत तय कर सकते है जिसे कालाबाजारी को बढ़ावा मिल सकता है। किसान उपज व्यापार और वाणिज्य (संवर्धन और सुविधा) अध्यादेश 2020 इस अधिनियम के तहत किसान अपनी उपज को पूरे भारत में कहीं भी बेच सकता है, जहां उसको उपज का उचित मूल्य मिल रहा हो। बाहर बेचने पर लगने वाला टैक्स भी नहीं देना होगा तथा किसी भी प्रकार के विवाद का निपटारा करने के लिए एसडीएम या कलेक्टर अधिकृत होंगे। इसके अपील नहीं हो सकेगी।

चुनौती: मंडी व्यवस्था खत्म हो सकता है

  • कुछ समय बाद कंपनियों की मनमर्जी हो सकती है और वह किसान की उपज का अपनी मनमर्जी के अनुसार भाव तय करेंगे।
  • इस अधिनियम के तहत किसी भी विवाद के लिए किसान कोर्ट में नहीं जा सकता। इसका फायदा कंपनी उठा सकती है। जानकारी के अनुसार मूल्य आश्वासन और कृषि सेवाओं पर किसान (सशक्तिकरण और संरक्षण) समझौता अध्यादेश 2020 इसके तहत कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग का कॉन्सेप्ट लागू होगा तथा किसान कंपनी के साथ समझौते के अनुसार फसल का उत्पादन करेगा तथा कंपनी किसान से फसल तय समझौते के अनुसार खरीदेगी, जिससे किसान महंगी फसलें भी बौ सकता है तथा उसे उचित खरीदार मिलने की चिंता नहीं रहेगी। गौरतलब है कि किसानों की ओर से कानून को लेकर लगातार विरोध किया जा रहा है। खासकर पंजाब के किसानों द्वारा।

फायदे - कंपनियां या व्यापारी किसान की पैदावार को सीधा उनके खेतों से भी खरीद सकते हैं।
किसान को मंडी में लाकर उपज बेचने पर लगने वाला अन्य खर्चा जैसे भाड़ा, पलदारी आदि की बचत होगी।
मंडी से बाहर बेचने पर किसान को किसी भी किसी प्रकार के टैक्स का भुगतान नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

अधिनियम के फायदे - खेती में निजी निवेश होने की वजह से आधुनिक तकनीक आएगी।

  • अच्छी किस्म के बीज का उपयोग होने से पैदावार बढ़ेगी।
  • समझौते के तहत किसान अपनी उपज कंपनी को बेच सकेगा जिससे किसान को मार्केट में तो जाना नहीं पड़ेगा।

चुनौती - किसानों को कंपनी के अनुसार ही फसल बोनी पड़ेगी।

  • जानकारी के अनुसार कॉन्टैक्ट फार्मिग की वजह से छोटे व मध्यम श्रेणी के किसानों को नुकसान हो सकता है।

आम आदमी पर अध्यादेशों से प्रभाव

  • फैक्ट - 68 प्रतिशत किसानों के पास 1 हेक्टेयर से भी कम जमीन है।
  • 86 प्रतिशत कृषि भूमि सीमांत और छोटे किसानों के पास है।
  • 52.5 प्रतिशत किसान परिवार कर्ज के नीचे दबे हुए है।
  • नाबार्ड की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार वर्ष 2016 में किसानों की मासिक औसतन आय 8931 रुपये है।
  • वर्ष 2020 में सर्वाधिक 41.49 प्रतिशत रोजगार कृषि क्षेत्र से मिले उसके बाद सर्विस सेक्टर से 32.33 प्रतिशत व इंडस्ट्री से 26.18 प्रतिशत रोजगार मिले हैं।

अन्य कुछ पहलू

  • खेत के आकार पर निर्भर नहीं करता उत्पादन व उत्पादकता- चीन में खेतों का औसत आकार 0.6 हैक्टर है लेकिन भारत के मुकाबले चीन में खेतों की उत्पादकता कही अधिक है।
  • अमेरिका में कॉन्ट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग ने बेरोजगारी को बढ़ावा दिया तथा किसानों को कर्ज के बोझ के नीचे दबा दिया।
  • कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग से किसानों के सामने कानूनी दुविधा भी आ सकती है। पूर्व में भी ऐसा हो चुका है वर्ष 2019 में पेप्सीको ने गुजरात में आलू की खेती करने वाले किसानों पर बीज के कॉपीराइट उल्लंघन के लिए केस दर्ज किया था तथा अपना पक्ष रखा की किसान बीना पेप्सीको की अनुमति के आलू की खेती नहीं कर सकते हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू

सुधेश पूनिया- नेशनल यूथ अवॉर्डी, कृषि स्नातक तथा वर्ष 2014 में भारत सरकार का चीन में कृषि क्षेत्र में प्रतिनिधित्व किया। डॉ. विकास पावड़िया- सहायक प्रोफेसर, कृषि अर्थशास्त्र कृषि महाविद्यालय नागौर।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

