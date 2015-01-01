पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कीम:बैंक : अब पूरे हो सकेंगे घर खरीदने के ख्वाब

कुचामन सिटी34 मिनट पहले
  • दीपावली के अवसर पर प्रमुख बैंकों ने ग्राहकों के लिए जारी की फेस्टिवल स्कीम, मिलेगी सुविधाएं भी

कोरोना काल की विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बीच भी सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंक ग्राहकों के ख्वाब पूरे करने के लिए कई फेस्टिवल स्पेशल स्कीम लेकर आए हैं। ग्राहक कम खर्चे में लोन की सुविधा लेकर अपने ख्वाबों को आसानी से पूरा कर सकते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ऑफर पीएनबी बैंक ने लॉन्च किए है। बैंक के द्वारा स्पेशल अभियान के दौरान हाउसिंग व कार लेने वाले ग्राहकों को बैंक की प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज में 100 प्रतिशत तक की छूट दी गई है।

जानिए कौन से बैंक के क्या ऑफर : प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज में 100 प्रतिशत की छूट की गई है, ताकि लोगों को मिले राहत
1. पंजाब नेशनल बैंक
पीएनबी के कृषि प्रबंधक सुधेश पूनिया ने बताया की पीएनबी बैंक ने 31 दिसंबर तक हाउसिंग लोन, कार लोन व प्रॉपर्टी मॉर्गेज लोन का विशेष अभियान चलाया है। अभियान में प्रोसेसिंग व डॉक्यूमेंटेशन फीस नहीं ली जा रही है। अगर ग्राहक इस वक्त पीएनबी बैंक से कार व हाउसिंग लोन दोनों एक साथ ले रहे हैं तो ब्याज में 0.25 प्रतिशत की अतिरिक्त छूट भी दी जा रही है। बैंक ने महिलाओं के लिए स्पेशल स्कीम शुरू की है। महिला के नाम पर हाउसिंग लोन लेने पर ब्याज में 0.10 प्रतिशत तक अतिरिक्त छूट दी जा रही है।
2. एसबीआई

बैंक के योनो एप्लीकेशन प्रोसेसिंग में 100 प्रतिशत फायदा बैंक के फील्ड ऑफिसर मुकेश डांगी ने बताया कि ग्राहक को योनो एप्लीकेशन के माध्यम से पर्सनल पेंशन गोल्ड व कार लोन पर प्रोसेसिंग फीस डॉक्यूमेंटेशन फीस में 100 प्रतिशत छूट दी है। राज्य सरकार के कर्मचारी को पर्सनल लोन पर 40 प्रतिशत तक की छूट प्रोसेसिंग फीस में दी है।
3. बीआरकेजीबी बैंक :0.50 प्रतिशत तक ब्याज दर में छूट
शाखा प्रबंधक प्रदीप बिजारणिया ने बताया कि बैंक से कार, बाइक, हाउसिंग व बिजनेस लोन लेने वाले ग्राहकों को ब्याज दर में 0.50 प्रतिशत छूट दी जा रही है। बैंक ने ग्राहकों को फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ऑफर के तहत प्रोसेसिंग फीस में 50 प्रतिशत तक छूट दी जा रही है।
4. बीओबी बैंक

कार लोन पर जीएसटी घटाई सहायक प्रबंधक नितेश जांगिड़ ने बताया की बैंक ने कार लोन में लगने वाले चार्जेज लोन राशि का 0.5 प्रतिशत तथा मिनिमम 2500 जीएसटी को कम कर अब 1500 जीएसटी फिक्स कर दिया है। हाउसिंग लोन पर फेस्टिवल ऑफर में चार्जेज को फिक्स 8500 जीएसटी कर दिया है जो पूर्व में लोन राशि का 0.50 प्रतिशत था। हाउसिंग टॉप अप लोन पर अभी चार्जेज को फिक्स 5000 जीएसटी कर दिया जो पूर्व में लोन राशि का 0.50 प्रतिशत था।

