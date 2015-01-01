पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सरकारी स्कूल में दिए आठ पंखे और ट्यूब लाइट्स, कच्ची बस्ती में बांटी मिठाइयां

कुचामन सिटी21 मिनट पहले
  • प्रांतपाल की सद्भावना यात्रा पर हुए विभिन्न प्रकार के सेवा कार्य, देह दान की भी हुई घोषणा

प्रांत 3233 ई 2 के प्रांतपाल एमजेएफ लॉयन संजय भंडारी की लायंस क्लब की सद्भावना यात्रा राजकीय विद्यालय प्रताप नगर कच्ची बस्ती स्टेशन रोड पर प्रान्त के ध्येय वाक्य मुस्कुराहट के साथ सेवा की भावना के साथ विद्यालय प्रधानाचार्य बाबूलाल पुरोहित को विद्यालय हेतु आठ सीलिंग फैन्स व ट्यूब लाइट्स भेंट करने के साथ ही कच्ची बस्ती के बच्चे बच्चियों को बिस्कुट के पैकेट व टॉफियां वितरित कर शुरू की गई।

इस अवसर पर नोबेल जूनियर विद्यालय की प्रिंसिपल विजय श्री राठौड़ ने अपनी स्वेच्छा से देहदान की घोषणा अपने पुत्र नवदीप सिंह व पुत्री रश्मि की साक्षी में की। उनकी इस घोषणा पर प्रांतपाल महोदय ने उनको बहुत बहुत साधुवाद दिया और शॉल व बुके देकर सम्मानित किया।

इस अवसर पर आयोजित समारोह की अध्यक्षता क्लब अध्यक्ष लॉयन श्याम सुंदर सैनी, मुख्य अतिथि प्रांतपाल लॉयन संजय भण्डारी, विशिष्ठ अतिथि प्रान्तीय सचिव लॉयन श्याम नागौरी, संभागीय अध्यक्ष लॉयन रमेश चन्द्र बोहरा, क्षेत्रीय अध्यक्ष रामेश्वर लाल टाक, कोषाध्यक्ष लायन बाबूलाल मान्धनिया, क्लब एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर लॉयन श्याम सुंदर मंत्री, चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष लॉयन नरेंद्र शर्मा आदि मंचासीन रहे। क्लब अध्यक्ष सैनी ने स्वागत उद्बोधन के साथ ही वर्तमान सत्र 2020-21 के प्रथम चार माह में सम्पादित सेवा कार्यों की संक्षिप्त में जानकारी प्रस्तुत की।

रक्तदान, पौधरोपण आदि अनुकरणीय कार्यों पर किया गया सम्मानित

मुख्य अतिथि व मुख्य वक्ता प्रांतपाल लायन भण्डारी ने क्लब द्वारा वर्तमान सत्र के प्रारंभ में प्रथम दिन से ही सेवा पखवाड़ा के आयोजन को स्वयं अपने व प्रांत के अन्य क्लबों के लिए प्रेरणादायक बताने के साथ ही प्रान्त द्वारा घोषित सेवा सप्ताह, रक्तदान, वृक्षारोपण व कोरोना काल में की गई विभिन्न सेवा गतिविधियों को अदभुत व अनुकरणीय बताया व क्लब अध्यक्ष सैनी व क्लब एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर मंत्री को डीजी एपरिशियसन मेडल व अन्य लॉयन मैम्बर्स को डिस्ट्रिक्ट पिन लगाकर सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान प्रांतपाल द्वारा क्लब डायरेक्टरी का विमोचन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन लॉयन सुभाष रांवका ने किया।

प्रांतपाल ने किया लाॅयंस ऑक्सीजन बैंक का उद्घाटन

परबतसर| लाॅयन्स क्लब परबतसर द्वारा संचालित होने वाली लाॅयन्स ऑक्सीजन बैंक का उद्घाटन लॉयन्स क्लब इंटरनेशनल के प्रांत 3233ई2 के प्रांतपाल एमजेएफ लॉयंस संजय भंडारी द्वारा किया गया, जिसमें चार ऑक्सीजन के सिलेंडर आमजन की जान बचाने के लिए लॉयन्स क्लब द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाये जा सकेंगे।

इस अवसर पर प्रान्तीय सचिव एमजेएफ श्याम नागौरी, संभागीय अध्यक्ष रमेश चंद्र बोहरा, क्षेत्रीय अध्यक्ष रामेश्वरलाल टाक, क्लब अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण सिंह राठौड़, क्लब प्रशासक राजेंद्र कुमार सोनी, क्लब सचिव लाॅयन जतनाराम लुणा, प्रान्तीय सभापति लाॅयन अनिल जोशी, क्लब जनसंपर्क अधिकारी बीरमाराम मुरावतिया व लाॅयन्स क्लब के सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

सेवा हमेशा मुस्कुराहट के साथ कीजिए- भंडारी

कुचामन सिटी| लॉयन्स क्लब प्रान्त 3233 ई 2 के प्रान्तपाल लॉयन संजय भंडारी की लॉयन्स क्लब कुचामन फोर्ट की सद्भावना यात्रा का कार्यक्रम विकास भवन के बॉम्बे हॉल में हुआ। क्लब अध्यक्ष राम काबरा, सचिव आशीष जैन, संभागीय अध्यक्ष रमेशचंद्र बोहरा, प्रांतीय सचिव श्याम नागौरी ने भी विचार रखे।

राम काबरा को अंतरराष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के सर्टिफिकेट एवं पिन से, आशीष जैन, कोषाध्यक्ष पवन सांभरवाला, संरक्षक पवन जैन को प्रांतीय मेडल से एवं ललित, जितेन्द्र सिंह, मुरलीधर, संजय, सुमित जैन, सुरेश, ऋतुराज, सुशील, मुन्नालाल, गिरिराज रांदड़, शरद, डॉ पवन शर्मा, वेणी, राजकुमार, परमानंद अग्रवाल, पवन, रेखा काबरा, रेशमा, खुशबू, मीनू को पिन लगाकर तथा सहयोगियों के रूप में हरिकिशन साबू, रामानंद चन्द्रकुमार वर्मा परिवार के ओमप्रकाश सोनी, एमआई के अशोक अजमेरा, रामअवतार, मनोज जोशी, मुरारी गौड़, ओमप्रकाश, शबिक उस्मानी, अयुब शेख, सोन, विमल, विजय, रचित को सम्मानित किया गया। लॉयन्स क्लब परबतसर क्षेत्रीय अध्यक्ष रामेश्वरलाल, अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण सिंह, सचिव जतनाराम, प्रशासक राजेन्द्र, बीरमाराम, रजत ने प्रान्तपाल संजय भंडारी को अभिनंदन पत्र प्रदान किया।

